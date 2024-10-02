Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

Islamic State ambush kills four Iraqi soldiers near Kirkuk

The ambush took place in a rural area southwest of Kirkuk that remains a hotbed of activity for militant cells years after Iraq declared final victory over the jihadist group in 2017.
Reuters
Last Updated : 02 October 2024, 13:09 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 02 October 2024, 13:09 IST
World newsIraqIslamic State

Follow us on :

Follow Us