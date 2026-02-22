<p>Islamic State claimed responsibility on Saturday for two attacks targeting Syrian army personnel in northern and eastern Syria, as the militant group signaled what it described as a new phase of operations against the country’s leadership.</p><p>The militant group said on its Dabiq news agency that it had targeted “an individual of the apostate Syrian regime” in the city of Mayadin in Deir al-Zor province using a pistol, and attacked two other personnel with machine guns in the northern city of Raqqa.</p>.I request Pakistan to play their T20 World Cup game against India: BCB chief Islam.<p>Syria’s Defence Ministry said in a statement that a Syrian army soldier anda civilian were killed on Saturday by “unknown assailants.” A military source told Reuters the soldier belonged to the army’s 42nd Division.</p><p>The attacks come amid a sharp escalation by IS against Syria’s leadership under President Ahmed al-Sharaa, a former al Qaeda leader who broke with the group in 2016 before leading a coalition of Islamist factions that overthrew President Bashar al-Assad at the end of 2024.</p><p>On Saturday evening, IS released a recorded statement by its spokesperson, Abu Hudhayfa al-Ansari, who said Syria had “moved from Iranian occupation to Turkish-American occupation.”</p><p>The group said it had begun a “new phase of operations” in Syria, describing Sharaa as a “watchdog” of the global coalition and vowing that his fate would be no different from that of Assad.</p><p>Sharaa signed Syria’s accession to the global coalition to defeat IS during a visit to the US last November, when he met President Donald Trump.</p><p>The latest incidents come two days after IS claimed responsibility for another attack in Deir al-Zor that killed a member of the Interior Ministry’s internal security forces and wounded another.</p><p>Several social media accounts and Telegram channels supporting IS have in recent hours called for intensified attacks using motorcycles and firearms.</p><p>IS has carried out six attacks against Syrian government targets since the fall of Assad.</p><p>A report by the UN Office of Counter-Terrorism released last week said Sharaa and two senior cabinet ministers had been targeted in five foiled assassination attempts by IS.</p>