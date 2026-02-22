Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

Islamic State claims two attacks on Syrian army, announces ‘new phase’ of operations

The latest incidents come two days after IS claimed responsibility for another attack in Deir al-Zor that killed a member of the Interior Ministry’s internal security forces and wounded another.
Last Updated : 22 February 2026, 00:53 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 22 February 2026, 00:53 IST
World newsSyriaIslamic State

Follow us on :

Follow Us