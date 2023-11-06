Israel accuses Hamas of operating from two more Gaza Strip hospitals

Hagari presented images and videos of what he said was the opening to a Hamas tunnel under Sheikh Hamad Hospital and assailants opening fire on Israeli ground forces from within the hospital. He also said there was an underground Hamas command and control center under Indonesian Hospital, and showed aerial images of what he said were rocket launchpads about 80 yards from its grounds. Hamas placed them there, he said, knowing that any airstrike against the launchpads would damage the hospital.