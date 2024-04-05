Israel agrees to open Erez crossing for Gaza aid after Biden pressure: US

In a statement, a spokesperson for the National Security Council said that Israel had agreed to open the Erez crossing to allow aid into northern Gaza, to use the port of Ashdod to direct aid into the enclave and to significantly increase deliveries from Jordan — “at the president’s request.”

“These steps,” the spokesperson, Adrienne Watson, said, “must now be fully and rapidly implemented.”

Israeli news outlets reported that the country’s war Cabinet had decided early Friday morning local time to approve the measures. The Haaretz and Times of Israel newspapers said the provisions allowed for the “temporary” use of the Erez crossing and port of Ashdod, which sits about 16 miles north of Gaza on Israel’s Mediterranean coast.

Israel has come under rising pressure from US officials and humanitarian agencies to open more border crossings for aid amid warnings from the United Nations that famine looms after nearly six months of war.