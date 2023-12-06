Israel and Hamas engage in house-to-house gunfights in Khan Younis

House-to-house gunbattles were raging around the southern Gaza Strip city of Khan Younis, as Israeli forces and Hamas fighters clashed Tuesday in some of the heaviest fighting of the 2-month-old war, Israeli commanders said.

Maj Gen Yaron Finkelman, head of Israel's southern command, described the fighting as "the most intense day since the beginning of the ground operation," which started in late October.

Hamas said it had killed 10 Israeli soldiers in the city and had injured several more, a claim that could not be immediately verified. Nir Dinar, a spokesperson for the Israeli military, said the army did not comment on casualties until after soldiers' families were notified.

Hamas, the militant group that controls Gaza, also claimed in online posts that its fighters had totally or partially destroyed 24 Israeli military vehicles; that its snipers had shot at least six soldiers in the city; and that eight Israeli soldiers were injured with an anti-personnel bomb, though it did not say where.

None of Hamas' claims could be immediately verified, but the pace of the posts seemed to confirm Israeli accounts of intense urban combat around Khan Younis, the largest city in the coastal enclave's south.

Since a temporary truce collapsed last week, Israel has focused its campaign on southern Gaza, particularly in and around Khan Younis, where it says Hamas leaders and fighters are concentrated.