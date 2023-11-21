Israel and Hamas suggest they are close to a hostage deal

Israel and Hamas appeared on Tuesday to be edging close to a deal that would allow the release of some captives held in the Gaza Strip in exchange for some Palestinian prisoners held by Israel during what would be a brief pause in the 46-day war.
The Israeli government announced Tuesday afternoon that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu would hold an unusually intense sequence of meetings with Cabinet ministers in the coming hours “in light of developments on the issue of the release of our hostages.”
An Israeli official, speaking anonymously in order to discuss a sensitive matter, said the ministers were expected to vote on whether to approve a brief cease-fire that would allow for an exchange.
Netanyahu, speaking with troops on Israel’s northern border, said Israel was making progress in the hostage negotiations. “I hope we will have good news soon,” he said.
Earlier Tuesday, Ismail Haniya, Hamas’ Qatar-based political leader, told the Reuters news agency that the armed group was “close to reaching a truce agreement” with Israel.
Hamas and its allies in Gaza captured roughly 240 hostages during their raid on southern Israel on Oct. 7, which also killed an estimated 1,200 people, most of them civilians, according to Israeli officials. Israel has responded with thousands of airstrikes and invaded Gaza with ground forces, killing roughly 13,000 people in the fighting, according to health officials in the Hamas-controlled territory.
The Israeli government has vowed to destroy Hamas, but it has also come under domestic pressure to free the hostages. A brief cease-fire could allow Israel to achieve part of the latter objective before returning to the former.
People familiar with the hostage negotiations, which have been brokered mainly by Qatar, say they centered on Hamas releasing roughly 50 children and women, in exchange for more than 100 Palestinian women and teenagers jailed by Israel, as well as a pause in fighting that would last about five days.
A national security official at the White House said Tuesday that a deal to secure the release of some of the hostages in Gaza is closer than it has ever been since the attacks by Hamas terrorists on Oct. 7. Another U.S. official also said a deal could come together Tuesday.
On Monday, John Kirby, a spokesperson for the National Security Council, said a deal appeared close, but he declined to talk about the details of who might be released or what Israel would offer in return.
“We’re getting closer to the end, we believe, of that negotiation,” he said. “So, again, I’m — I’m going to be careful.”
A spokesperson for Qatar’s Foreign Ministry, Majed al-Ansari, told reporters that the talks were “at the closest point we ever have been in reaching an agreement.”
“We are very optimistic, we are very hopeful, but we are also very keen for this mediation to succeed in reaching a humanitarian truce,” he said.