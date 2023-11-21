Israel and Hamas suggest they are close to a hostage deal

Israel and Hamas appeared on Tuesday to be edging close to a deal that would allow the release of some captives held in the Gaza Strip in exchange for some Palestinian prisoners held by Israel during what would be a brief pause in the 46-day war.

The Israeli government announced Tuesday afternoon that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu would hold an unusually intense sequence of meetings with Cabinet ministers in the coming hours “in light of developments on the issue of the release of our hostages.”

An Israeli official, speaking anonymously in order to discuss a sensitive matter, said the ministers were expected to vote on whether to approve a brief cease-fire that would allow for an exchange.

Netanyahu, speaking with troops on Israel’s northern border, said Israel was making progress in the hostage negotiations. “I hope we will have good news soon,” he said.