<p>Israel's ambassador to the UN said on Tuesday that Israel and the United States would not stop their operations against Iran until their objectives are met and would do everything necessary to ensure Tehran does not have nuclear capabilities. </p><p>Speaking to reporters in New York, the envoy, Danny Danon accused Iran of "lashing out in desperation" militarily in response to what he called decisive and surgical US and Israeli strikes. He said he believed freedom for the Iranian people "will come sooner than later." </p>