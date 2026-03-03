Menu
Homeworld

Israel and US will ensure Iran does not have nuclear capabilities, Israeli UN envoy says

Speaking to reporters ‌in New ⁠York, the envoy, Danny Danon accused ‌Iran of "lashing ‌out in desperation" ‌militarily ‌in response to what he called decisive and ⁠surgical US ⁠and Israeli strikes.
Last Updated : 02 March 2026, 20:10 IST
Published 02 March 2026, 20:10 IST
World newsUnited StatesIsrael

