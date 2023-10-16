Home
Homeworld

Israel can fight on two or more fronts, military says

Last Updated 15 October 2023, 19:15 IST

Israel is prepared to fight a war on two or more fronts, its chief military spokesman said on Sunday, adding that the Iranian-backed Hezbollah movement was escalating tensions on the Lebanon border to hinder Israel's offensive in Gaza.

Admiral Daniel Hagari said more than 600,000 Gazans had moved south following Israel's announcement last week, ahead of an expected ground offensive, that residents should evacuate Gaza City.

He said Israeli authorities had informed the families of 155 people held captive in Gaza, and said at least 289 Israeli soldiers were killed when Hamas launched a devastating attack on communities around the Gaza Strip eight days ago.

(Published 15 October 2023, 19:15 IST)
