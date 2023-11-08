JOIN US
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
DH Specials
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

Israel cannot run Gaza but transition period may follow post conflict, says Blinken

Gaza cannot be continued to be run by Hamas. That simply invites repetition of October 7 ... It's also clear that Israel cannot occupy Gaza, Blinken sys.
Last Updated 08 November 2023, 10:10 IST

Follow Us

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Wednesday that Israel cannot run Gaza, but there may be a transition period following the end of the current conflict.

"Gaza cannot be continued to be run by Hamas. That simply invites repetition of October 7 ... It's also clear that Israel cannot occupy Gaza," Blinken told reporters after a G7 foreign ministers meeting in Tokyo.

"Now, the reality is that there may be a need for some transition period at the end of the conflict ... We don't see a reoccupation and what I've heard from Israeli leaders, is that they have no intent to reoccupy Gaza."

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 08 November 2023, 10:10 IST)
World newsIsraelAntony BlinkenHamasGaza

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT