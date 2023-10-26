Israel committed war crime under US patronage: North Korea on Gaza hospital bombing

Seoul: North Korea's foreign ministry accused Israel of bombing a hospital in the Gaza Strip on Oct 17., saying it had openly committed a war crime "under the undisguised patronage of the United States".

In a statement carried on state-run news agency KCNA, a ministry spokesman also blamed the United States for "giving Israel a green light to massacre Palestinians without any worries" by supplying it with weapons and military support, including deploying aircraft carriers in the Middle East.

"This shows that the US is an accomplice who connived at and fostered Israel's genocide," the spokesman said. The foreign ministry statement did not give any evidence to support its comments.

North Korean state media has often argued against Western views, especially those of the United States, on international issues. It also routinely lashes out at the United States.