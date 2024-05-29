Israel denounced over Gaza health emergency at WHO meeting

The motion is supported by over 30 countries mostly from Africa and the Gulf region but also Russia, Turkey and China but even more spoke in favour of it. A vote is expected later on Wednesday.

"The healthcare system of Gaza is devastated. Israel has targeted hospitals in Gaza, completely destroying treatment facilities. This also means a war against the fundamental right to health," said Turkish Health Minister Fahrettin Koca.

He also accused Israel of using hunger as a weapon of war and said its actions against hospitals amounted to a war crime.

Palestine's ambassador Ibrahim Khraishi urged countries to support the motion. "We cannot allow Israel to destroy everything, to destroy health care facilities and to allow this to happen," he told the crowded meeting room.

Israel's ambassador Meirav Eilon Shahar blamed Hamas for "deliberately putting the safety of patients at risk" by using health facilities for military purposes. It submitted an amendment to include a reference to the 250 hostages seized during the Oct 7 Hamas attacks which killed 1,200 people and to condemn the use of hospitals by armed groups.

Israel denies responsibility for delays in getting aid into Gaza and says the UN and others are responsible for its distribution once inside.

Ireland was one of just a handful of countries to call for the release of the hostages in a speech where it also asked Israel to cease its Rafah operation.