Israel destroys 1,000 Hezbollah rocket launcher barrels, military says

Jerusalem: Israeli fighter jets have pounded Hezbollah targets in southern Lebanon over the past few hours, striking hundreds of rocket launcher barrels that were set to be used to immediately fire toward Israeli territory, the military said.

It said that since the afternoon fighter jets struck some 100 rocket launchers consisting of about 1,000 barrels.

"The IDF (Israel Defense Forces) will continue to operate to degrade the Hezbollah terrorist organization’s infrastructure and capabilities in order to defend the State of Israel," the IDF said.