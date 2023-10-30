Israel 'expanding' ground attack in Gaza as Biden urges aid increase

Biden spoke to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of Israel on Sunday and reiterated the right of Israel to protect itself but also "underscored the need to do so in a manner consistent with international humanitarian law that prioritizes the protection of civilians," according to a summary of the call released by the White House. Biden asked Israel to "immediately and significantly" increase the amount of humanitarian aid flowing into Gaza, where a three-week siege and a bombardment of Israeli airstrikes have killed thousands of people and forced hundreds of thousands more from their homes, according to officials in the Hamas-controlled enclave.