Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

Israel eyes 10,000 Indian tourists in 2024 despite unrest, plans e-visa facility

The country recorded a peak of 4.9 million international visitors in 2019. While the pandemic brought travel to a near halt, Israel welcomed over 2.6 million tourists in 2022 and 3.1 million in 2023.
PTI
Last Updated : 21 November 2024, 16:45 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 21 November 2024, 16:45 IST
India NewsIsraelTourism

Follow us on :

Follow Us