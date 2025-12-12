Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

Israel gives legal status to 19 West Bank settlements: Report

The Palestinian Authority on Friday condemned the move, announced late on Thursday.
Last Updated : 12 December 2025, 16:50 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 12 December 2025, 16:50 IST
World newsIsraelPalestineWest Bank

Follow us on :

Follow Us