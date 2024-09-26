Israel government hardliners reject Lebanon ceasefire proposal

Before leaving he repeated pledges to ensure that tens of thousands of Israelis evacuated from northern border areas can return home.

Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, who heads one of two nationalist-religious factions in the coalition, said Hezbollah should be crushed and that only its surrender would make it possible for the evacuees to return.

"The enemy must not be given time to recover from the heavy blows he received and to reorganize for the continuation of the war after 21 days," he said in a statement.