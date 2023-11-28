Israel-Hamas conflict: Biden hopes to alter the trajectory of war as hostages are released

In working to extend the pause and hostage releases, Biden has American interests to consider as well as those of Israel. Among the 240 hostages taken by Hamas, 10 were believed to be American. Among those released under the original deal brokered last week by Biden to free 50 hostages, the only American to be handed over so far has been Avigail, who has dual citizenship in the United States and Israel and whose name is often spelled Abigail in U.S. media.