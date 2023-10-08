Home
world

Israel-Hamas conflict: Israeli warplanes continue to pound Gaza

In an unprecedented attack, Hamas pounded Israeli towns near the Gaza Strip with thousands of rockets and dozens of fighters. The attack has devastated the Gaza Strip, and Israel has declared they are at war with the militant outfit and launched "Operation Swords of Iron," striking a number of suspected Hamas hideouts in the Gaza Strip.
Last Updated 08 October 2023, 07:13 IST

Palestinians inspect a mosque destroyed in Israeli strikes in Khan Younis, in the southern Gaza Strip.

Credit: Reuters Photo

Firefighters work to put out a fire in an open field, following a mass infiltration by Hamas gunmen from the Gaza Strip, near a hospital in Ashkelon, southern Israel.

Credit: Reuters Photo

Palestinians remove debris at a mosque destroyed in Israeli strikes in Khan Younis, in the southern Gaza Strip.

Credit: Reuters Photo

Israeli soldiers work to secure residential areas following a mass-infiltration by Hamas gunmen from the Gaza Strip, in Sderot, southern Israel.

Credit: Reuters Photo

Children mourn as they attend the funeral of Hamas militants, who were killed by Israeli forces, on the day Hamas launched a surprise attack on Israel, in the northern Gaza Strip.

Credit: Reuters Photo

Palestinian inspect a mosque destroyed in Israeli strikes in Khan Younis, in the southern Gaza Strip.

Credit: Reuters Photo

Firefighters work to put out a fire in an open field, following a mass-infiltration by Hamas gunmen from the Gaza Strip, near a hospital in Ashkelon.

Credit: Reuters Photo

Smoke rises following Israeli strikes in Gaza.

Credit: Reuters Photo

(Published 08 October 2023, 07:13 IST)
World news Israel Palestine Gaza Strip Israel-Palestine Conflict Hamas Gaza

