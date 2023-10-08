Israel-Hamas conflict: Israeli warplanes continue to pound Gaza

Palestinians inspect a mosque destroyed in Israeli strikes in Khan Younis, in the southern Gaza Strip.
Credit: Reuters Photo
Firefighters work to put out a fire in an open field, following a mass infiltration by Hamas gunmen from the Gaza Strip, near a hospital in Ashkelon, southern Israel.
Credit: Reuters Photo
Palestinians remove debris at a mosque destroyed in Israeli strikes in Khan Younis, in the southern Gaza Strip.
Credit: Reuters Photo
Israeli soldiers work to secure residential areas following a mass-infiltration by Hamas gunmen from the Gaza Strip, in Sderot, southern Israel.
Credit: Reuters Photo
Children mourn as they attend the funeral of Hamas militants, who were killed by Israeli forces, on the day Hamas launched a surprise attack on Israel, in the northern Gaza Strip.
Credit: Reuters Photo
Palestinian inspect a mosque destroyed in Israeli strikes in Khan Younis, in the southern Gaza Strip.
Credit: Reuters Photo
Firefighters work to put out a fire in an open field, following a mass-infiltration by Hamas gunmen from the Gaza Strip, near a hospital in Ashkelon.
Credit: Reuters Photo
Smoke rises following Israeli strikes in Gaza.
Credit: Reuters Photo