Israel-Hamas conflict was a test for Musk’s X, and it failed

By Davey Alba, Daniel Zuidijk and Isabella Ward

Posts about the attack in Israel have led to confusion, misinformation and conflict on Elon Musk’s X, formerly known as Twitter, exposing how his acquisition and policy changes have transformed the social media site into an unreliable resource during a time of crisis, researchers said.

Hours after Hamas gunmen from the Gaza Strip surged into Israel, carrying out the most significant attack of the country in decades, unverified photos and videos of missile air strikes, buildings and homes being destroyed and other posts depicting military violence — in Israel and Gaza — swirled on the platform. Many of the posts repurposed old images of armed conflict, passing them off as new, and were pushed by anonymous accounts that carried blue checkmarks — signaling that they had purchased verification under X’s “premium” subscription service, formerly known as Twitter Blue. Other accounts posted military footage that actually originated from video games. And a handful of viral falsehoods were pushed by far-right pundits on the platform, a common tactic for increasing engagement.

Mike Rothschild, a conspiracy theory researcher who has studied viral falsehoods on social media, said that news of the attack on Israel was “the first real test of Elon Musk’s version of Twitter, and it failed spectacularly.”

X, under Musk’s ownership since October 2022, has made changes to its content safety policies, with the consequences now glaringly apparent in this moment of geopolitical crisis, researchers said. Over the past year, the company loosened its platform’s rules, cut trust-and-safety employees after previously saying it would expand the team, reinstated once-banned accounts and allowed people to pay for a checkmark on the social network. Though falsehoods about the Israeli-Palestinian conflict have spread on social media platforms across the internet, the researchers said the effect on X stood out as false posts became unavoidable.

“It's now almost impossible to tell what's a fact, what's a rumor, what's a conspiracy theory, and what's trolling,” Rothschild said.

“Musk's changes haven't just made X useless during a time of crisis. They've made it actively worse."

Musk himself recommended that users follow accounts known for spreading false or misleading information in a post on Sunday that’s since been deleted.

An X representative couldn’t be reached for comment. An X Corp. account said Monday that there have been more than 50 million posts about the attack since it happened, and that “a cross-company leadership group has assessed this moment as a crisis requiring the highest level of response.” At the same time, “X believes that, while difficult, it's in the public's interest to understand what's happening in real time.” The company suggested that users change their settings to control what media they see, and pointed to an option to turn off visibility for posts with sensitive media.

Earlier on Monday, X’s safety account posted another message suggesting the Community Notes feature will help users understand what they’re seeing. “When critical moments happen, people on X share their perspective in real time,” the company said in the post. “@CommunityNotes is a way for people on X to add context to posts, helping the others understand more about what they are seeing. We add new contributors regularly and just added more today.”

Imran Ahmed, chief executive officer of the Center for Countering Digital Hate, a nonprofit, said that X’s statement showed the platform was pushing the burden for a solution onto its users. “We keep telling people that it’s their job to wade through an ever-growing wave of misinformation that is increasingly indistinguishable from reality,” said Ahmed, whose group is being sued by X Corp. after publishing research in July showing a rise in hate speech on the social network.