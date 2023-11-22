Israel-Hamas deal hinged on proof-of-life evidence, Qatar Sheikh

By Jordan Fabian, Fiona MacDonald and Jennifer Jacobs

The breakthrough between Israel and Hamas that will see dozens of hostages and prisoners released from both sides — and more aid flow into Gaza — almost never happened.

Talks over an agreement to free some of the captives held in Gaza began soon after Hamas’s forces stormed into Israel last month and took an estimated 240 hostages back with them, according to US and Qatari officials who briefed reporters as the latest deal was announced.

But it wasn’t clear the negotiations in Doha would succeed.

Fury over the damage wrought by Hamas’s Oct. 7 attack that left 1,200 dead, and an Israeli response that authorities in the Hamas-run Gaza Strip say has killed thousands since, hung over the negotiators. The hurdles included demands to provide proof-of-life details for the hostages and questions over the practicality of Israeli forces remaining in Gaza during a pause in battle.

“There were some very difficult moments, the agreement was nearly sabotaged because of events on the ground,” said Majed Al-Ansari, a spokesperson for Qatar’s ministry of foreign affairs.