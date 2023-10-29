Israel-Hamas conflict Live: War has entered 'Second Phase', says Netanyahu; pledges to abolish Hamas

The UAE requested the meeting on Saturday after Israel’s expanded ground operations in Gaza.
Benjamin Netanyahu has informed the people of Israel that the military has initiated a new phase in the conflict with Hamas. This involves deploying ground forces into Gaza and intensifying attacks from various fronts, including the ground, air, and sea.
The Israeli prime minister acknowledged that this war would be challenging and prolonged. Netanyahu emphasized that Israel is determined to hold those responsible for the recent Hamas attacks accountable and ensure justice is served. He expressed the intention to eradicate this malevolence for the betterment of humanity as a whole.
Telephone communications and internet connectivity are gradually returning to the Gaza Strip, Palestinian media is reporting.
On Friday night, the destruction of phone and internet connections resulted in a communications blackout in Gaza. This blackout created an information void during the most intense aerial bombardment of the ongoing conflict.
According to Axios news website, Khalid bin Salman is scheduled to visit Washington DC on Monday for discussions with senior US officials.
Although the visit has not been officially confirmed by the US government, it has been planned for some time. This visit takes place amidst concerns that the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict may have wider implications for other regions in the Middle East.
Egypt's Foreign Ministry said on Saturday "Israeli obstacles" including truck inspection procedures were impeding the prompt delivery of aid to the Gaza Strip through the Rafah crossing between Egypt and the Palestinian enclave.
"The trucks must be inspected at the Israeli Nitzana crossing before they head to the Rafah crossing on a journey that takes a distance of 100 kilometres (62 miles) before they actually enter the Rafah crossing, which causes obstacles that significantly delay the arrival of aid," a ministry spokesperson said in a statement.
Hamas was about to reach an agreement with Israel over the hostages held by the Palestinian militant faction but Israel had "stalled" on that possibility, a spokesman for the group's armed wing said on Saturday.
Abu Ubaida, the spokesman for the Izz el-Deen al-Qassam Brigades, also said in a video speech the group would only release all the hostages it has if Israel freed all Palestinian prisoners.
Hamas can also hold talks over a "partial" agreement over the captives, he added.