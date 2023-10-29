JOIN US
Homeworld

LIVE
Israel-Hamas conflict Live: War has entered 'Second Phase', says Netanyahu; pledges to abolish Hamas

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has stated that the war in Gaza will be 'long and difficult' as Israel expands attacks from the ground, air and sea. Telecommunications are gradually returning in Gaza after an entire day of information blackout. Israeli security forces have launched raid in Jenin, West Bank as death toll crosses 7700. Track this space for latest updates on Israel-Hamas War with DH.
Last Updated 29 October 2023, 03:36 IST

Highlights
02:4229 Oct 2023

Telephone and internet connectivity returning gradually to Gaza Strip: Report

01:5429 Oct 2023

Egypt says 'Israeli obstacles' impeding aid delivery to Gaza

01:5429 Oct 2023

Hamas armed wing says Israel 'stalled' on possible deal over hostages

03:3629 Oct 2023

UN Security Council meeting scheduled for Monday

The UAE requested the meeting on Saturday after Israel’s expanded ground operations in Gaza.

02:5329 Oct 2023

War has entered 'Second Phase', says Netanyahu to Tel Aviv

Benjamin Netanyahu has informed the people of Israel that the military has initiated a new phase in the conflict with Hamas. This involves deploying ground forces into Gaza and intensifying attacks from various fronts, including the ground, air, and sea.

The Israeli prime minister acknowledged that this war would be challenging and prolonged. Netanyahu emphasized that Israel is determined to hold those responsible for the recent Hamas attacks accountable and ensure justice is served. He expressed the intention to eradicate this malevolence for the betterment of humanity as a whole.

02:4229 Oct 2023

Telephone and internet connectivity returning gradually to Gaza Strip: Report

Telephone communications and internet connectivity are gradually returning to the Gaza Strip, Palestinian media is reporting.

On Friday night, the destruction of phone and internet connections resulted in a communications blackout in Gaza. This blackout created an information void during the most intense aerial bombardment of the ongoing conflict.

02:4029 Oct 2023

Saudi Defence Minister to visit US on Monday

According to Axios news website, Khalid bin Salman is scheduled to visit Washington DC on Monday for discussions with senior US officials.

Although the visit has not been officially confirmed by the US government, it has been planned for some time. This visit takes place amidst concerns that the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict may have wider implications for other regions in the Middle East.

01:5429 Oct 2023

Egypt says 'Israeli obstacles' impeding aid delivery to Gaza

Egypt's Foreign Ministry said on Saturday "Israeli obstacles" including truck inspection procedures were impeding the prompt delivery of aid to the Gaza Strip through the Rafah crossing between Egypt and the Palestinian enclave.

"The trucks must be inspected at the Israeli Nitzana crossing before they head to the Rafah crossing on a journey that takes a distance of 100 kilometres (62 miles) before they actually enter the Rafah crossing, which causes obstacles that significantly delay the arrival of aid," a ministry spokesperson said in a statement.

01:5429 Oct 2023

Hamas armed wing says Israel 'stalled' on possible deal over hostages

Hamas was about to reach an agreement with Israel over the hostages held by the Palestinian militant faction but Israel had "stalled" on that possibility, a spokesman for the group's armed wing said on Saturday.

Abu Ubaida, the spokesman for the Izz el-Deen al-Qassam Brigades, also said in a video speech the group would only release all the hostages it has if Israel freed all Palestinian prisoners.

Hamas can also hold talks over a "partial" agreement over the captives, he added.

(Published 29 October 2023, 02:55 IST)
