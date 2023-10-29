Israel-Hamas conflict Live: War has entered 'Second Phase', says Netanyahu; pledges to abolish Hamas

Benjamin Netanyahu has informed the people of Israel that the military has initiated a new phase in the conflict with Hamas. This involves deploying ground forces into Gaza and intensifying attacks from various fronts, including the ground, air, and sea.

The Israeli prime minister acknowledged that this war would be challenging and prolonged. Netanyahu emphasized that Israel is determined to hold those responsible for the recent Hamas attacks accountable and ensure justice is served. He expressed the intention to eradicate this malevolence for the betterment of humanity as a whole.