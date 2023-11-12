JOIN US
Homeworld

LIVE
Israel-Hamas Conflict Live: Lost comms with our contacts in Al Shifa hospital in Gaza, says WHO

Track all the latest news and updates from the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict with DH.
Last Updated 12 November 2023, 03:09 IST

Highlights
03:0612 Nov 2023

The World Health Organization said on Saturday it has lost communication with its contacts in Al Shifa hospital in northern Gaza, and expressed "grave concerns" for the safety of everyone trapped there by the fighting while calling for an immediate ceasefire.

The spokesperson for the Gaza health ministry said that operations in Al Shifa hospital complex, the largest in the Palestinian enclave, were suspended on Saturday after it ran out of fuel.(Reuters)

He also said that Macron 'had made a grave mistake, a factual and moral mistake' after criticizing civilian deaths and reiterated 'there will be no ceasefire without the return of our hostages'. (spectatorindex)

02:1712 Nov 2023

Jordan's air force has conducted a new airdrop of medical aid into Gaza

02:1712 Nov 2023

Hamas says it has destroyed over 160 Israeli military targets in Gaza in 48 hours

The Izz el-Deen al-Qassam Brigades, armed wing of the Palestinian Hamas group, said on Saturday they had completely or partially destroyed more than 160 Israeli military targets in Gaza in the past 48 hours, including more than 25 vehicles.

01:4112 Nov 2023

London police arrest dozens as pro-Palestinian rally draws counter-protests

More than 300,000 pro-Palestinian demonstrators marched through central London on Saturday, with police arresting nearly 100 far-right counter-protesters to stop them ambushing the main rally.

Skirmishes broke out between police and the far-right groups that had also descended on the capital as the Palestinian demonstration clashed with Armistice Day, the anniversary of the end of World War One, when Britain commemorates its war dead.

About 21,000 people took part in a pro-Palestinian rally in Brussels on Saturday, police said, many chanting slogans such as "Free Palestine" and demanding a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip as they marched peacefully through the city.

"What is happening right now in Gaza is beyond devastating," one demonstrator said, carrying a poster that read "Ceasefire now!" in Dutch.

(Published 12 November 2023, 02:18 IST)
World newsIsraelPalestineBenjamin NetanyahuIsrael-Palestine ConflictHamasGaza

