Israel-Hamas War Live: Hamas discusses releasing 70 hostages in return for 5-day truce

US President Joe Biden said hospitals in the Gaza Strip must be protected and he hoped for "less intrusive" action by Israel as Israeli tanks advanced to the gates of the besieged enclave's main hospital.

Israeli tanks have taken up positions outside Al Shifa Hospital, Gaza City's main medical center, which Israel says sits atop of tunnels housing a headquarters for Hamas fighters who are using patients as shields.

Hamas denies the Israeli claim.

In his first comments since the weekend's events, including patient deaths reported at Al Shifa, Biden said hospitals must be protected.

"My hope and expectation is that there will be less intrusive action relative to hospitals and we remain in contact with the Israelis," Biden told reporters at the White House on Monday.

"Also there is an effort to get this pause to deal with the release of prisoners and that's being negotiated, as well, with the Qataris ... being engaged," he added. "So I remain somewhat hopeful but hospitals must be protected."