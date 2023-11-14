Israel-Hamas War Live: Hamas discusses releasing 70 hostages in return for 5-day truce

US President Joe Biden said hospitals in the Gaza Strip must be protected and he hoped for "less intrusive" action by Israel as Israeli tanks advanced to the gates of the besieged enclave's main hospital.
Israeli tanks have taken up positions outside Al Shifa Hospital, Gaza City's main medical center, which Israel says sits atop of tunnels housing a headquarters for Hamas fighters who are using patients as shields.
Hamas denies the Israeli claim.
In his first comments since the weekend's events, including patient deaths reported at Al Shifa, Biden said hospitals must be protected.
"My hope and expectation is that there will be less intrusive action relative to hospitals and we remain in contact with the Israelis," Biden told reporters at the White House on Monday.
"Also there is an effort to get this pause to deal with the release of prisoners and that's being negotiated, as well, with the Qataris ... being engaged," he added. "So I remain somewhat hopeful but hospitals must be protected."
The armed wing of the Palestinian militant group Hamas said on Monday it told Qatari mediators the group was ready to release up to 70 women and children held in Gaza in return for a five-day truce with Israel.
"Last week there was an effort from the Qatari brothers to release the enemy captives from women and children, in return for the release of 200 Palestinian children and 75 women detained by the enemy" Abu Ubaida, the spokesman for the armed wing of Hamas, al-Qassam Brigades, said in an audio recording posted on the group's Telegram channel.
More than 30 people were killed while scores were injured in an Israeli bombardment of Jabalia camp, in northern Gaza, Hamas media reported on Monday.