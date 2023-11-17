Israel-Hamas War Live Updates: 'Not successful' in bid to minimize Gaza civilian casualties, Netanyahu says
Track Israel-Hamas war live updates with DH!
Last Updated 17 November 2023, 03:37 IST
Highlights
02:5117 Nov 2023
US and its European allies are 'pushing a plan to deploy an international peacekeeping force in the Gaza Strip after the war'
02:3517 Nov 2023
Israel 'not successful' in bid to minimize Gaza civilian casualties, Netanyahu says
02:3517 Nov 2023
Syria shoots down Israeli missiles over Damascus surroundings
8 Missiles launched by Israeli Aircraft are reported to have Struck several Positions of Iranian-Backed Forces near the Syrian Capital City of Damascus
90 injured Palestinian children will pass through Egypt to the United Arab Emirates for medical treatment
IDF reports finding 'operational tunnel shaft' in Shifa Hospital complex
US and its European allies are 'pushing a plan to deploy an international peacekeeping force in the Gaza Strip after the war'
Israel 'not successful' in bid to minimize Gaza civilian casualties, Netanyahu says
Syria shoots down Israeli missiles over Damascus surroundings
Videos About Bin Laden’s Criticism of US Surge in Popularity on TikTok, reports NYT
(Published 17 November 2023, 02:52 IST)