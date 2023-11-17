JOIN US
Homeworld

LIVE
Israel-Hamas War Live Updates: 'Not successful' in bid to minimize Gaza civilian casualties, Netanyahu says

Track Israel-Hamas war live updates with DH!
Last Updated 17 November 2023, 03:37 IST

Highlights
02:5117 Nov 2023

US and its European allies are 'pushing a plan to deploy an international peacekeeping force in the Gaza Strip after the war'

02:3517 Nov 2023

Israel 'not successful' in bid to minimize Gaza civilian casualties, Netanyahu says

02:3517 Nov 2023

Syria shoots down Israeli missiles over Damascus surroundings

03:3717 Nov 2023

(Published 17 November 2023, 02:52 IST)
World newsIsraelPalestineBenjamin NetanyahuIsrael-Palestine ConflictHamasGaza

