LIVE

LIVE
Israel-Hamas War Updates: Thousands demonstrate in Tel Aviv calling for hostage release, as Netanyahu says 'as of now there is no deal'

Track the latest updates on the Israel-Hamas war here with DH.
Last Updated 19 November 2023, 03:37 IST

03:3719 Nov 2023

Deal ‘close’ on release of dozens of women, kids held hostage in Gaza — report

Gaza’s largest hospital, al-Shifa, has become a “death zone,” the World Health Organization says, announcing plans to evacuate the facility, as Israel’s army said it was expanding operations to destroy Hamas.

The assessment came after a visit by WHO and other UN officials to the hospital, which Israeli troops raided earlier this week. The Israeli military has been operating around the hospital over the past week, uncovering what it has said is evidence of Hamas’s use of the site for terrorist activities. (Source: The Times of Israel)

02:4419 Nov 2023

The Washington Post reports that Israel and Hamas are considering a five-day ceasefire in which 50 hostages would be released (Source: X/The Spectator Index)

02:2019 Nov 2023

More than 550 Russian citizens have been evacuated from Gaza since October 7, Russia's emergencies ministry said (Source: X/ The Jerusalem Post)

02:1019 Nov 2023

Thousands demonstrate in Tel Aviv calling for hostage release, as Netanyahu says 'as of now there is no deal' (Source: X/The Spectator Index)

02:1019 Nov 2023

Biden calls for global security regime in Gaza, floats visa ban on violent settlers ( Source: X/ The Times of Israel)

02:1019 Nov 2023

Israeli air strikes on residential blocks in southern Gaza killed at least 47 Palestinians, medics said, as Israel warned civilians to relocate once again as it girds for an onslaught against Hamas after subduing the north (Reuters)

(Published 19 November 2023, 02:45 IST)
