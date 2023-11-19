Israel-Hamas War Updates: Thousands demonstrate in Tel Aviv calling for hostage release, as Netanyahu says 'as of now there is no deal'

Gaza’s largest hospital, al-Shifa, has become a “death zone,” the World Health Organization says, announcing plans to evacuate the facility, as Israel’s army said it was expanding operations to destroy Hamas.

The assessment came after a visit by WHO and other UN officials to the hospital, which Israeli troops raided earlier this week. The Israeli military has been operating around the hospital over the past week, uncovering what it has said is evidence of Hamas’s use of the site for terrorist activities. (Source: The Times of Israel)