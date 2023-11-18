Israel-Hamas War Live: Fuel flows back into Gaza after Israeli war cabinet decision

26 people were reportedly killed in an Israeli airstrike on a residential neighbourhood in Khan Younis, southern Gaza.
Reports Al Jazeera Arabic
A top United Nations official on Friday renewed calls for a "humanitarian ceasefire" to allow aid to reach the 2.2 million people trapped in the Gaza strip.
We are not asking for the moon. We are asking for the basic measures required to meet the essential needs of the civilian population and stem the course of this crisis.Martin Griffiths, Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator at the UN
Reports AFP
An initial shipment of fuel has entered Gaza following Israel's compliance with US pressure to allow limited deliveries. The first delivery, arriving from Egypt late on Friday, is a response to the worsening conditions faced by 2.4 million Palestinians, as UN officials urgently called for a ceasefire.
On Friday, Israel's war cabinet unanimously approved the allowance of two fuel tankers daily to sustain wastewater treatment facilities that were at risk of collapsing due to power shortages, according to national security adviser Tzachi Hanegbi.