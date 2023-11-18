Israel-Hamas War Live: Fuel flows back into Gaza after Israeli war cabinet decision

An initial shipment of fuel has entered Gaza following Israel's compliance with US pressure to allow limited deliveries. The first delivery, arriving from Egypt late on Friday, is a response to the worsening conditions faced by 2.4 million Palestinians, as UN officials urgently called for a ceasefire.

On Friday, Israel's war cabinet unanimously approved the allowance of two fuel tankers daily to sustain wastewater treatment facilities that were at risk of collapsing due to power shortages, according to national security adviser Tzachi Hanegbi.