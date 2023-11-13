JOIN US
Homeworld

LIVE
Israel-Hamas Conflict Live: Hamas denies refusing fuel from Israel for Al-Shifa Hospital

Track the latest developments from ground zero with DH.
Last Updated 13 November 2023, 02:55 IST

02:5513 Nov 2023

Over 800 foreign nationals reportedly left Gaza through Rafah crossing on Sunday

An Egyptian border official told CNN that at least 826 foreign nationals left the Gaza Strip on Sunday through the Rafah crossing, the most to leave the enclave in a single day since the start of the war.

01:3613 Nov 2023

Israel sharpens warning to Lebanon as cross-border hostilities spike

Israel said it was poised to impose quiet on the Lebanese front as hostilities spiked on Sunday, with Hezbollah wounding civilians in a cross-border missile attack and the Israeli Air Force bombing sites linked to the Iranian-backed group.

The chief Israeli military spokesperson, Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari, described Hezbollah as "the defender of Hamas-ISIS", in reference to the Islamist Palestinian faction whose cross-border rampage against Israel on Oct. 7 sparked the war.

01:3613 Nov 2023

Hamas denies refusing fuel from Israel for Al-Shifa Hospital

Hamas on Sunday denied it had refused 300 liters (79.25 gallons) of fuel from Israel intended for medical use at Gaza's Al Shifa hospital.

"The offer belittles the pain and suffering of the patients who are trapped inside without water, food, or electricity. This quantity is not enough to operate hospital generators for more than thirty minutes," Hamas added in a statement.

(Published 13 November 2023, 02:51 IST)
World newsIsraelPalestineIsrael-Palestine ConflictHamasGaza

