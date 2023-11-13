Israel-Hamas Conflict Live: Hamas denies refusing fuel from Israel for Al-Shifa Hospital

Israel said it was poised to impose quiet on the Lebanese front as hostilities spiked on Sunday, with Hezbollah wounding civilians in a cross-border missile attack and the Israeli Air Force bombing sites linked to the Iranian-backed group.

The chief Israeli military spokesperson, Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari, described Hezbollah as "the defender of Hamas-ISIS", in reference to the Islamist Palestinian faction whose cross-border rampage against Israel on Oct. 7 sparked the war.