Israel-Hamas Conflict Live: RSF says killing of Reuters journalist in Lebanon a targeted strike

The Israeli military on Sunday signaled a heavier assault on the Gaza Strip in its war against Hamas, announcing an expansion of its ground invasion into the battered Palestinian enclave, while US President Joe Biden urged Israel’s leader to “immediately and significantly” increase the amount of humanitarian aid flowing in and to prioritize the protection of civilians there. (NYT)
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke on Sunday with US President Joe Biden, Netanyahu's office said, after Israel expanded ground incursions in a Gaza war now in its fourth week.
The Israeli statement did not expand on the conversation.
Reporters Without Borders (RSF) said on Sunday that the killing of Reuters visuals journalist Issam Abdallah in Lebanon on Oct. 13 was the result of a targeted strike from the direction of the Israeli border.
"According to the ballistic analysis carried out by RSF, the shots came from the east of where the journalists were standing; from the direction of the Israeli border," RSF said. "Two strikes in the same place in such a short space of time (just over 30 seconds), from the same direction, clearly indicate precise targeting."