world

Israel-Hamas Conflict Live: RSF says killing of Reuters journalist in Lebanon a targeted strike

Track all the latest developments from the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict, with DH.
Last Updated 30 October 2023, 02:40 IST

02:3230 Oct 2023

01:2930 Oct 2023

01:2930 Oct 2023

02:3930 Oct 2023

The Washington Post reports, citing a US official, that the United States pushed Israel to restore communications in Gaza and that they 'need to stay back on'.

02:3930 Oct 2023
02:3930 Oct 2023

Firmly opposed to a ceasefire: Israel PM's office

02:3430 Oct 2023

Heavy Fighting is ongoing within the City of Jenin in the West Bank as more Armored Vehicles and Israel's Caterpillar D9 Armored-Bulldozer begin to arrive.

02:3230 Oct 2023

Israel ‘Expanding’ Ground Attack in Gaza as Biden Urges Aid Increase

The Israeli military on Sunday signaled a heavier assault on the Gaza Strip in its war against Hamas, announcing an expansion of its ground invasion into the battered Palestinian enclave, while US President Joe Biden urged Israel’s leader to “immediately and significantly” increase the amount of humanitarian aid flowing in and to prioritize the protection of civilians there. (NYT)

01:2930 Oct 2023

Netanyahu, Biden speak after Israel expands Gaza ground incursions

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke on Sunday with US President Joe Biden, Netanyahu's office said, after Israel expanded ground incursions in a Gaza war now in its fourth week.

The Israeli statement did not expand on the conversation.

01:2930 Oct 2023

RSF says killing of Reuters journalist in Lebanon a targeted strike

Reporters Without Borders (RSF) said on Sunday that the killing of Reuters visuals journalist Issam Abdallah in Lebanon on Oct. 13 was the result of a targeted strike from the direction of the Israeli border.

"According to the ballistic analysis carried out by RSF, the shots came from the east of where the journalists were standing; from the direction of the Israeli border," RSF said. "Two strikes in the same place in such a short space of time (just over 30 seconds), from the same direction, clearly indicate precise targeting."

(Published 30 October 2023, 02:40 IST)
World newsIsraelPalestineIsrael-Palestine ConflictHamasGaza

