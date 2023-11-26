JOIN US
Homeworld

LIVE
Israel-Hamas War Live: Seven Palestinians injured in Israeli raids on West Bank's Jenin

Crowds in the occupied West Bank gathered to welcome 39 Palestinian prisoners who were recently freed. This came after Hamas released 13 Israeli and 4 Thai captives, who left Gaza through the Rafah crossing. However, the exchange was delayed for several hours due to Hamas's claims of truce violations by Israel. Meanwhile, families in Gaza returned to find their homes destroyed, adding to the devastation caused by the recent conflict. The Palestinian Red Crescent reported that two hospitals in the occupied West Bank were under siege by the Israeli army during a night of deadly Israeli raids. Catch this, and all the latest updates with DH.
Last Updated 26 November 2023, 03:38 IST

03:3326 Nov 2023

Freed Thai captives meet Israeli foreign minister

The captives are among some 30,000 Thais working in Israel, mostly in agriculture

03:3326 Nov 2023

41 hostages have now been released as part of the prisoner-captive exchanges on the first two days of a temporary truce

03:3326 Nov 2023

Freed Palestinian prisoners greeted by crowds, families

Crowds have met 39 freed Palestinian prisoners in the occupied West Bank after 13 Israeli and four Thai captives released by Hamas left Gaza through the Rafah crossing

03:0226 Nov 2023

Al Jazeera broadcast live footage Saturday of a bus that it says was carrying Palestinian prisoners released from an Israeli prison passing in the West Bank town of Beitunia, among celebrating Palestinian crowds, reports The Jerusalem Post

02:5826 Nov 2023

4 Thai nationals released tonight from Gaza are named, their families notified (Times of Israel)

02:5826 Nov 2023

At least seven Palestinians were injured tonight in an ongoing Israeli raid into the city of Jenin, north of the occupied West Bank (Wafa News Agency)

(Published 26 November 2023, 03:02 IST)
World newsIsraelPalestineWest BankHamasGaza

