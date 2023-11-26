Israel-Hamas War Live: Seven Palestinians injured in Israeli raids on West Bank's Jenin

Crowds in the occupied West Bank gathered to welcome 39 Palestinian prisoners who were recently freed. This came after Hamas released 13 Israeli and 4 Thai captives, who left Gaza through the Rafah crossing. However, the exchange was delayed for several hours due to Hamas's claims of truce violations by Israel. Meanwhile, families in Gaza returned to find their homes destroyed, adding to the devastation caused by the recent conflict. The Palestinian Red Crescent reported that two hospitals in the occupied West Bank were under siege by the Israeli army during a night of deadly Israeli raids. Catch this, and all the latest updates with DH.