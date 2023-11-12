Israel-Hamas Conflict Live: Lost comms with our contacts in Al Shifa hospital in Gaza, says WHO
As reports of heavy drone activity and tanks nearing Al Shifa hospital in Gaza emerge, WHO has said it has lost comms. UN Relief and Works Agency reports an acute shortage of drinking water and food in its shelters. Track all the latest news and updates from the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict with DH.
02:1712 Nov 2023
01:4112 Nov 2023
More than 20,000 people join pro-Palestinian rally in Brussels
08:1712 Nov 2023
Gravely concerned about the safety of health workers, hundreds of sick and injured patients, including babies on life support inside Shifa Hospital: WHO Chief
07:5112 Nov 2023
Al-Arabiya reports there are over 100 bodies in front of Shifa Hospital awaiting burial
06:4412 Nov 2023
UN Relief and Works Agency reports acute shortage in safe drinking water and food in its shelters
04:3712 Nov 2023
Al-Arabiya reports that tanks are now a hundred metres from the entrance to Shifa Hospital
04:1312 Nov 2023
Iran and Saudi Arabia, regional rivals, call for Gaza cease-fire at summit
Israel's war in Gaza, however, appears to have hastened the warming of ties between Saudi Arabia and Iran, a powerful patron of Hamas that has provided training to its fighters, according to security officials.
WHO says it has lost communication with its contacts in Al Shifa hospital in Gaza
The World Health Organization said on Saturday it has lost communication with its contacts in Al Shifa hospital in northern Gaza, and expressed "grave concerns" for the safety of everyone trapped there by the fighting while calling for an immediate ceasefire.
The spokesperson for the Gaza health ministry said that operations in Al Shifa hospital complex, the largest in the Palestinian enclave, were suspended on Saturday after it ran out of fuel.(Reuters)
02:1712 Nov 2023
Netanyahu says 'Hamas has practically lost control of the north of the Gaza Strip. It has nowhere safe to hide'.
He also said that Macron 'had made a grave mistake, a factual and moral mistake' after criticizing civilian deaths and reiterated 'there will be no ceasefire without the return of our hostages'. (spectatorindex)
02:1712 Nov 2023
02:1712 Nov 2023
Jordan's air force has conducted a new airdrop of medical aid into Gaza