Homeworld

LIVE
Israel-Hamas Conflict Live: Lost comms with our contacts in Al Shifa hospital in Gaza, says WHO

As reports of heavy drone activity and tanks nearing Al Shifa hospital in Gaza emerge, WHO has said it has lost comms. UN Relief and Works Agency reports an acute shortage of drinking water and food in its shelters. Track all the latest news and updates from the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict with DH.
Last Updated 12 November 2023, 08:24 IST

02:1712 Nov 2023

Netanyahu says 'Hamas has practically lost control of the north of the Gaza Strip. It has nowhere safe to hide'.

02:1712 Nov 2023

WHO says it has lost communication with its contacts in Shifa Hospital

01:4112 Nov 2023

More than 20,000 people join pro-Palestinian rally in Brussels

08:1712 Nov 2023

Gravely concerned about the safety of health workers, hundreds of sick and injured patients, including babies on life support inside Shifa Hospital: WHO Chief

07:5112 Nov 2023

Al-Arabiya reports there are over 100 bodies in front of Shifa Hospital awaiting burial

06:4412 Nov 2023

UN Relief and Works Agency reports acute shortage in safe drinking water and food in its shelters

04:3712 Nov 2023

Al-Arabiya reports that tanks are now a hundred metres from the entrance to Shifa Hospital

04:1312 Nov 2023

Iran and Saudi Arabia, regional rivals, call for Gaza cease-fire at summit

Israel's war in Gaza, however, appears to have hastened the warming of ties between Saudi Arabia and Iran, a powerful patron of Hamas that has provided training to its fighters, according to security officials.

03:5812 Nov 2023

Heavy drone activity over Shifa Hospital

03:0612 Nov 2023

WHO says it has lost communication with its contacts in Al Shifa hospital in Gaza

The World Health Organization said on Saturday it has lost communication with its contacts in Al Shifa hospital in northern Gaza, and expressed "grave concerns" for the safety of everyone trapped there by the fighting while calling for an immediate ceasefire.

The spokesperson for the Gaza health ministry said that operations in Al Shifa hospital complex, the largest in the Palestinian enclave, were suspended on Saturday after it ran out of fuel.(Reuters)

He also said that Macron 'had made a grave mistake, a factual and moral mistake' after criticizing civilian deaths and reiterated 'there will be no ceasefire without the return of our hostages'. (spectatorindex)

Jordan's air force has conducted a new airdrop of medical aid into Gaza

(Published 12 November 2023, 02:18 IST)
