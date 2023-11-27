JOIN US
Homeworld

LIVE
Israel-Hamas War Live | Hamas expresses desire to extend truce with Israel past initial four days

Hamas released 17 more hostages Sunday, including one American -- Avigail Idan, who turned 4 on Friday -- and said it would seek to extend a temporary cease-fire with Israel after the current four-day pause is over. Also, US President Joe Biden dialed Netanyahu on Sunday and expressed his wish for a ceasefire. Catch this, and all the latest updates on the Israel-Hamas conflict only with DH.
Last Updated 27 November 2023, 01:13 IST

01:1127 Nov 2023

US President Joe Biden and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that they would work to secure release of all hostages. Netanyahu said he would welcome extending the ceasefire-for-hostages agreement provided Hamas kept the agreed-upon terms (Times of Israel)

01:1127 Nov 2023

Hamas expresses desire to extend truce with Israel past initial four days (Times of Israel)

01:1127 Nov 2023

Israeli-linked tanker attacked near Yemen freed by American sailors (Times of Israel)

(Published 27 November 2023, 01:11 IST)
World newsJoe BidenIsraelPalestineBenjamin NetanyahuIsrael-Palestine ConflictHamasGaza

