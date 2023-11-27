Israel-Hamas War Live | Hamas expresses desire to extend truce with Israel past initial four days
Hamas released 17 more hostages Sunday, including one American -- Avigail Idan, who turned 4 on Friday -- and said it would seek to extend a temporary cease-fire with Israel after the current four-day pause is over. Also, US President Joe Biden dialed Netanyahu on Sunday and expressed his wish for a ceasefire. Catch this, and all the latest updates on the Israel-Hamas conflict only with DH.
Last Updated 27 November 2023, 01:13 IST
US President Joe Biden and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that they would work to secure release of all hostages. Netanyahu said he would welcome extending the ceasefire-for-hostages agreement provided Hamas kept the agreed-upon terms (Times of Israel)
Hamas expresses desire to extend truce with Israel past initial four days (Times of Israel)
Israeli-linked tanker attacked near Yemen freed by American sailors (Times of Israel)
