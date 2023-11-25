Israel-Hamas War Live: Biden welcomes return of first group of hostages, says Hamas only responds to pressure

Details on some of those released:

1. Malak Suleiman (16 years old) in 2016; Israeli forces kidnapped her while she was on her way back from school in Jerusalem. They accused her of "trying to stab them".

2. Abu Hamdan, 16 years old, was kidnapped earlier this year by the Israeli forces for entering Al Aqsa mosque to perform prayers without a permit.

3. Noor Al Taher (18 years old),

4.Qusai Hani (17 years old), a Palestinian child,warned By israeli that if he is received by anyone other than family members, they will come and arrest him again.

5.Palestinian ex-prisoner Amani Husheim, arrested from occupied Jerusalem 8 years ago.

6.Female Palestinian prisoner Nehaya Sawwan

Inputs Quds news Network