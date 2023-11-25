Israel-Hamas War Live: Biden welcomes return of first group of hostages, says Hamas only responds to pressure
25 hostages held in the Gaza Strip, including 12 Thai nationals and 13 Israeli women and children, were released on Friday, the first set of people to be freed under a truce deal between Israel and Hamas that took effect hours earlier. The hostages were freed as part of a prisoner exchange that witnessed 39 Palestinian prisoners and detainees released from Israeli custody on the first day of a four-day truce, which could be the longest pause in fighting in the seven-week war between Israel and Hamas. Catch this, and all the latest updates from warzone, only with DH.
Last Updated 25 November 2023, 03:18 IST
Highlights
03:1425 Nov 2023
There's joy amongst Palestinians as 39 prisoners/detainees are released from Israel
02:3225 Nov 2023
Israeli raids continue in West Bank despite Gaza truce
02:3225 Nov 2023
On Israel Hamas truce extension, Biden says 'chances are real'
Thousands rally in Sanaa, Yemen, in support of Palestinian people amid the Israeli genocide in Gaza
REUTERS/HOUTHI MEDIA CENTER
People demonstrate to show support to the Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, in Sanaa, Yemen
REUTERS/KHALED ABDULLAH
People demonstrate in support of the Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, in Sanaa, Yemen
REUTERS/KHALED ABDULLAH
A man wears a placard strapped to his head depicting the Houthi leader Abdul-Malik al-Houthi, as people rally to show support to Palestinians in Gaza, during a temporary truce between Hamas and Israel, in Sanaa, Yemen November 24,
There's joy amongst Palestinians as 39 prisoners/detainees are released from Israel
Details on some of those released:
1. Malak Suleiman (16 years old) in 2016; Israeli forces kidnapped her while she was on her way back from school in Jerusalem. They accused her of "trying to stab them".
2. Abu Hamdan, 16 years old, was kidnapped earlier this year by the Israeli forces for entering Al Aqsa mosque to perform prayers without a permit.
3. Noor Al Taher (18 years old),
4.Qusai Hani (17 years old), a Palestinian child,warned By israeli that if he is received by anyone other than family members, they will come and arrest him again.
5.Palestinian ex-prisoner Amani Husheim, arrested from occupied Jerusalem 8 years ago.
6.Female Palestinian prisoner Nehaya Sawwan
Inputs Quds news Network
Israeli raids continue in West Bank despite Gaza truce
The Palestinian news agency Wafa reported that Israeli forces have conducted a raid in el-Bireh, where they forced their way into a home in the Jabal al-Tawil neighbourhood of the town.
Gunshots and sound grenades were also fired in the al-Balou’ neighbourhood.
Al Jazeera reports
On Israel Hamas truce extension, Biden says 'chances are real'
Armed Palestinian groups in W. Bank reportedly execute two men accused of spying for Israel (Times of Israel)
Parents of sons held hostage in Gaza oppose deal, urge military action for release (Times of Israel)
Biden welcomes return of first group of hostages, says Hamas only responds to pressure (Times of Israel)
(Published 25 November 2023, 02:15 IST)