Homeworld

LIVE
Israel-Hamas War Live: Biden welcomes return of first group of hostages, says Hamas only responds to pressure

25 hostages held in the Gaza Strip, including 12 Thai nationals and 13 Israeli women and children, were released on Friday, the first set of people to be freed under a truce deal between Israel and Hamas that took effect hours earlier. The hostages were freed as part of a prisoner exchange that witnessed 39 Palestinian prisoners and detainees released from Israeli custody on the first day of a four-day truce, which could be the longest pause in fighting in the seven-week war between Israel and Hamas. Catch this, and all the latest updates from warzone, only with DH.
Last Updated 25 November 2023, 03:18 IST

Highlights
03:1425 Nov 2023

02:3225 Nov 2023

02:3225 Nov 2023

03:1825 Nov 2023

Thousands rally in Sanaa, Yemen, in support of Palestinian people amid the Israeli genocide in Gaza

[object Object]

People demonstrate to show support to the Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, in Sanaa, Yemen

REUTERS/HOUTHI MEDIA CENTER
[object Object]

People demonstrate in support of the Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, in Sanaa, Yemen

REUTERS/KHALED ABDULLAH
[object Object]

A man wears a placard strapped to his head depicting the Houthi leader Abdul-Malik al-Houthi, as people rally to show support to Palestinians in Gaza, during a temporary truce between Hamas and Israel, in Sanaa, Yemen November 24,

REUTERS/KHALED ABDULLAH
03:1425 Nov 2023

Details on some of those released: 

1. Malak Suleiman (16 years old) in 2016; Israeli forces kidnapped her while she was on her way back from school in Jerusalem. They accused her of "trying to stab them".

2. Abu Hamdan, 16 years old, was kidnapped earlier this year by the Israeli forces for entering Al Aqsa mosque to perform prayers without a permit.

3. Noor Al Taher (18 years old),

4.Qusai Hani (17 years old), a Palestinian child,warned By israeli that if he is received by anyone other than family members, they will come and arrest him again.

5.Palestinian ex-prisoner Amani Husheim, arrested from occupied Jerusalem 8 years ago.

6.Female Palestinian prisoner Nehaya Sawwan

Inputs Quds news Network

02:3225 Nov 2023

The Palestinian news agency Wafa reported that Israeli forces have conducted a raid in el-Bireh, where they forced their way into a home in the Jabal al-Tawil neighbourhood of the town.

Gunshots and sound grenades were also fired in the al-Balou’ neighbourhood.

Al Jazeera reports

02:3225 Nov 2023

Al Jazeera reports

02:1525 Nov 2023

Armed Palestinian groups in W. Bank reportedly execute two men accused of spying for Israel (Times of Israel)

02:1525 Nov 2023

Parents of sons held hostage in Gaza oppose deal, urge military action for release (Times of Israel)

02:1525 Nov 2023

Biden welcomes return of first group of hostages, says Hamas only responds to pressure (Times of Israel)

(Published 25 November 2023, 02:15 IST)
