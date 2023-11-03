JOIN US
Homeworld

LIVE
Israel-Hamas War Live: US flying drones over Gaza in search of hostages

Track latest updates on Israel-Hamas war, only with DH.
Last Updated 03 November 2023, 02:37 IST

02:3703 Nov 2023

Israel says it has encircled Gaza City, Hamas resists using hit-and-run attacks from underground tunnels

Israeli forces on Thursday encircled Gaza City - the Gaza Strip's main city - in their assault on Hamas, the military said, but the Palestinian militant group resisted their drive with hit-and-run attacks from underground tunnels.

02:1003 Nov 2023

US flying drones over Gaza in search of hostages

United States has been flying surveillance drones over Gaza in search of hostages taken by Hamas when the Palestinian militant group attacked Israel on Oct. 7, two US officials said. (Reuters)

02:1003 Nov 2023

'Goal to eliminate Hamas control and Hamas terrorism from the Gaza Strip'

(Published 03 November 2023, 02:37 IST)
World newsUnited StatesIsraelPalestineIsrael-Palestine ConflictHamasGaza

