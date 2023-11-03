Israel-Hamas War Live: US flying drones over Gaza in search of hostages
Last Updated 03 November 2023, 02:37 IST
Highlights
02:3703 Nov 2023
Israel says it has encircled Gaza City, Hamas resists using hit-and-run attacks from underground tunnels
02:1003 Nov 2023
US flying drones over Gaza in search of hostages
02:1003 Nov 2023
'Goal to eliminate Hamas control and Hamas terrorism from the Gaza Strip'
Israeli forces on Thursday encircled Gaza City - the Gaza Strip's main city - in their assault on Hamas, the military said, but the Palestinian militant group resisted their drive with hit-and-run attacks from underground tunnels.
United States has been flying surveillance drones over Gaza in search of hostages taken by Hamas when the Palestinian militant group attacked Israel on Oct. 7, two US officials said. (Reuters)
(Published 03 November 2023, 02:37 IST)