Israel-Hamas War Live : Israel okays list of 50 female Palestinian prisoners who may be released to extend truce
Israel and Hamas agreed Monday to extend their fragile truce for two more days, an act of continued cooperation that could allow for additional aid to flow into the Gaza Strip and the release of more hostages, prisoners and detainees than initially expected. Catch this, and more straight from the warzone only with DH.
Last Updated 28 November 2023, 02:56 IST
Highlights
02:1828 Nov 2023
The IDF says that accordong to 'information provided by the Red Cross, 11 Israeli hostages are on their way to Israeli territory' (Source X: The Spectator Index)
01:0828 Nov 2023
Israel okays list of 50 female Palestinian prisoners who may be released to extend truce (Times of Israel)
01:0828 Nov 2023
1 Israeli civilian hostages, 9 kids and 2 moms, reunite with families in Tel Aviv Hospital (Times of Israel)
Hamas has announced that it will be releasing only 10 Hostages tomorrow which is of course the bare minimum for continuing the ceasefire by another day (Source: X/ OSINTdefender)
Israel and Hamas both express concerns over lists of hostages and prisoners set to be exchanged today (Source X: The Spectator Index)
Israel, Hamas agree to extend truce: Qatar
Israel and Hamas agreed Monday to extend their fragile truce for two more days, an act of continued cooperation that could allow for additional aid to flow into the Gaza Strip and the release of more hostages, prisoners and detainees than initially expected.
(Published 28 November 2023, 02:18 IST)