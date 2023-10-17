Home
LIVE

LIVE
Israel-Hamas War Live: Biden's Israel visit conditioned on humanitarian aid entering Gaza

With the war between Israel and Hamas escalating every day and other players in the Middle East getting involved, US President Joe Biden will be travelling to Israel on Wednesday. Catch this and all the latest updates from ground zero only with DH.
Last Updated 17 October 2023, 03:34 IST

Follow Us

Highlights
03:1117 Oct 2023

Joe Biden to visit Israel

03:1117 Oct 2023

Shanghai Cooperation Organization urges for ceasefire

03:1117 Oct 2023

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu warns Tehran and Hezbollah

03:3117 Oct 2023

Biden to visit Jordan, Egypt after Israel

After his trip to Israel, President Joe Biden will travel to Jordan to discuss humanitarian aid with King Abdullah, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi and Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas.(AP)

03:2917 Oct 2023

European Commission announces launch of a humanitarian air bridge to humanitarian organizations on the ground in Gaza

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen announced the launch of a humanitarian air bridge operation consisting of ‘several flights’ to Egypt aiming to bring supplies to humanitarian organizations on the ground in Gaza

03:2617 Oct 2023

Evacuation completed for 20 Towns in northern Israel

All Cities and Towns within the “Combat Operation Zone” around the Gaza Strip have now been Evacuated including the City of Sderot which has a Population of 30,000; Evacuations have now also been Completed for 20 Towns in Northern Israel that are within 2km of the Border with Lebanon.(OSINTdefender)

03:1817 Oct 2023

Trucks carrying aid allowed to enter through the Rafah border

Reports that trucks carrying aid will be allowed to enter from Egypt through the Rafah border crossing at 9am local time on Tuesday.(spectatoeindex)

03:1717 Oct 2023

Biden visit to delay IDF's ground operations 

The New York Times reports that Biden's visit may delay the IDF's ground operation for at least 24 hours

03:1517 Oct 2023

Condition for President Biden’s Visit to Israel was the approval for humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip

During the almost 8-Hour Meeting tonight between US Secretary of State, Antony Blinken and the Israeli War Cabinet, it was stated that a Condition for President Biden’s Visit to Israel was the Approval for Humanitarian Aid into the Gaza Strip which has now been Okayed by Prime Minister Netanyahu; this is why the Announcement for the Visit took place right after the Meeting had Ended. (OSINTdefender)

03:1117 Oct 2023

Joe Biden to visit Israel

US President Joe Biden will travel to Israel on Wednesday, secy Blinken informed on Tuesday after he met with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, reports The Jerusalem Post

03:1117 Oct 2023

US asks international community to condemn Hamas

The United States stressed that the international community must unequivocally condemn Hamas after a Russian resolution calling for a ceasefire, but not condemning Hamas, fell in a vote at a meeting of the UNSC on Monday, reports The Jerusalem Post

03:1117 Oct 2023

Shanghai Cooperation Organization urges for ceasefire

The Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) has urged for the parties concerned in Israel and the Palestinian territories to immediately ceasefire and stop violence, adding that it was deeply concerned about the increased tensions, reports the Jerusalem Post

03:1117 Oct 2023

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu warns Tehran and Hezbollah

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday warned Tehran and Hezbollah not to test Israel. US Secy Blinken returned to Israel after exhaustive diplomatic efforts to prevent a regional war that could include Iran, reports the Jerusalem Post

(Published 17 October 2023, 03:00 IST)
