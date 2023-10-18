Israel-Hamas War Live: US President Biden departs for high-stakes Israel visit as Jordan, Egypt boycott him
Good morning, readers. As US President departs for a high-stake visit to Tel Aviv, the news of 500 people killed in a Gaza hospital, allegedly by an Israel missile, has sent shockwaves throughout the globe. Meanwhile, the Arab nations have called off their meeting with Biden as a mark of protest. Catch this, and the latest updates from the ongoing Israel-Palestine conflict.
Last Updated 18 October 2023, 03:01 IST
Highlights
02:1418 Oct 2023
Britain will work with allies to find out what happened after an explosion at Al-Ahli al-Arabi Hospital in the north of the Gaza Strip which killed hundreds, said foreign minister James Cleverly. (The Jerusalem Post)
02:1418 Oct 2023
Palestinian President Abbas cuts short his visit to Jordan following Israel's shelling of hospital in Gaza, calls for emergency meeting tonight. (Wafa News Agency)
02:1418 Oct 2023
Biden will ask Israelis 'tough questions' during Middle East trip: White House
Britain will work with allies to find out what happened after an explosion at Al-Ahli al-Arabi Hospital in the north of the Gaza Strip which killed hundreds, said foreign minister James Cleverly. (The Jerusalem Post)
Palestinian President Abbas cuts short his visit to Jordan following Israel's shelling of hospital in Gaza, calls for emergency meeting tonight. (Wafa News Agency)
Biden will ask Israelis 'tough questions' during Middle East trip: White House
US President Joe Biden will ask "tough questions" during his visit with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Israeli leaders, White House spokesperson John Kirby told reporters on Air Force One.
Read more
(Published 18 October 2023, 02:29 IST)