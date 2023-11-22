JOIN US
Israel-Hamas War Updates: Israel's Netanyahu says war against Hamas will not stop after cease-fire

Israeli Cabinet approves cease-fire with Hamas that includes the release of some 50 hostages held by militants. Track all latest updates of the Israel-Hamas war live here with DH.
Last Updated 22 November 2023, 02:37 IST

Highlights
Israel's Netanyahu says war against Hamas will not stop after cease-fire, reports AP

Israeli Cabinet approves cease-fire with Hamas that includes the release of some 50 hostages held by militants, reports AP

Noting horrific terrorist attacks against Israel on 7 October 2023, both sides reaffirmed that they stand with Israel against terrorism and called for adherence to international humanitarian law, including the protection of civilians.

Woman in London destroying posters of Israeli children kidnapped by Hamas

Woman in London destroying posters of Israeli children kidnapped by Hamas She says: "I'm doing this to clean the street. Clean the shit." After the man stopped filming, she said: “Ah, look at your nose. I see your nose."

Israel's Netanyahu says war against Hamas will not stop after cease-fire, reports AP

Israeli Cabinet approves cease-fire with Hamas that includes the release of some 50 hostages held by militants, reports AP

Noting horrific terrorist attacks against Israel on 7 October 2023, both sides reaffirmed that they stand with Israel against terrorism and called for adherence to international humanitarian law, including the protection of civilians.

Israel government voted to back a deal for Palestinian Hamas militants to free 50 women and children held as hostages in Gaza in exchange for a four-day pause in fighting, the office of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said: Reuters

