Israel-Hamas War Updates: Israel's Netanyahu says war against Hamas will not stop after cease-fire
Israeli Cabinet approves cease-fire with Hamas that includes the release of some 50 hostages held by militants. Track all latest updates of the Israel-Hamas war live here with DH.
Last Updated 22 November 2023, 02:37 IST
02:3522 Nov 2023
Israel's Netanyahu says war against Hamas will not stop after cease-fire, reports AP
02:1822 Nov 2023
Israeli Cabinet approves cease-fire with Hamas that includes the release of some 50 hostages held by militants, reports AP
02:1822 Nov 2023
Noting horrific terrorist attacks against Israel on 7 October 2023, both sides reaffirmed that they stand with Israel against terrorism and called for adherence to international humanitarian law, including the protection of civilians.
Woman in London destroying posters of Israeli children kidnapped by Hamas
Woman in London destroying posters of Israeli children kidnapped by Hamas She says: "I'm doing this to clean the street. Clean the shit." After the man stopped filming, she said: “Ah, look at your nose. I see your nose."
Israel government voted to back a deal for Palestinian Hamas militants to free 50 women and children held as hostages in Gaza in exchange for a four-day pause in fighting, the office of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said: Reuters
(Published 22 November 2023, 02:37 IST)