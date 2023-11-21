Israel-Hamas War Updates: Rocket sirens activated in moshav near Gaza

As Israel and Hamas engage in indirect negotiations over the release of some 240 hostages taken in the armed group’s attacks on October 7, the outlines of a possible deal are taking shape, officials said, although stumbling blocks remain. Meanwhile, seventeen Palestinians were killed in Israeli bombardment of Nuseirat camp in Gaza at midnight, the Palestinian official news agency Wafa said early on Tuesday. Track all latest updates on the Israel-Hamas war, with DH.