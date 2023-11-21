JOIN US
LIVE

LIVE
Israel-Hamas War Updates: Rocket sirens activated in moshav near Gaza

As Israel and Hamas engage in indirect negotiations over the release of some 240 hostages taken in the armed group’s attacks on October 7, the outlines of a possible deal are taking shape, officials said, although stumbling blocks remain. Meanwhile, seventeen Palestinians were killed in Israeli bombardment of Nuseirat camp in Gaza at midnight, the Palestinian official news agency Wafa said early on Tuesday. Track all latest updates on the Israel-Hamas war, with DH.
Last Updated 21 November 2023, 02:53 IST

Highlights
02:5321 Nov 2023

17 Palestinians killed in Israeli bombardment of Nuseirat camp in Gaza: Report

Seventeen Palestinians were killed in Israeli bombardment of Nuseirat camp in Gaza at midnight, the Palestinian official news agency Wafa said early on Tuesday.

(Reuters)

(Published 21 November 2023, 02:53 IST)
