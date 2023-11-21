Israel-Hamas War Updates: Rocket sirens activated in moshav near Gaza
As Israel and Hamas engage in indirect negotiations over the release of some 240 hostages taken in the armed group’s attacks on October 7, the outlines of a possible deal are taking shape, officials said, although stumbling blocks remain. Meanwhile, seventeen Palestinians were killed in Israeli bombardment of Nuseirat camp in Gaza at midnight, the Palestinian official news agency Wafa said early on Tuesday. Track all latest updates on the Israel-Hamas war, with DH.
Last Updated 21 November 2023, 02:53 IST
Rocket sirens activated in moshav near Gaza (Source: X/ The times of Israel)
Israeli ground troops have discovered a large stockpile of rockets, mortars, drones, and explosive materials used by Hamas
The committee to protect journalists says 45 Palestinian journalists, four Israeli journalists and one Lebanese journalist have been killed since the October 7. (Source : X/The Spectator Index)
17 Palestinians killed in Israeli bombardment of Nuseirat camp in Gaza: Report
Seventeen Palestinians were killed in Israeli bombardment of Nuseirat camp in Gaza at midnight, the Palestinian official news agency Wafa said early on Tuesday.
(Reuters)
