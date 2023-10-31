Israel-Hamas War Live Updates: Netanyahu says Hamas preventing civilians from leaving, causing casualties

Michael Bloomberg said Monday that he would donate nearly $44 million to Magen David Adom, Israel’s nonprofit emergency medical service, after the Hamas attacks on civilians and soldiers Oct. 7.

The former New York City mayor and billionaire philanthropist said he planned to match contributions he solicited through an email appeal for the American Friends of Magen David Adom. The total amounts to an $88 million gift, the largest in the American organization’s history, NYT reports.