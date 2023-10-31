JOIN US
world

Israel-Hamas War Live Updates: Netanyahu says Hamas preventing civilians from leaving, causing casualties

Track latest updates related to the Israel-Hamas war, only with DH!
Last Updated 31 October 2023, 03:06 IST

Highlights
03:0531 Oct 2023

Seven people were killed in Israeli airstrike on the al-Zaytoun neighborhood in Gaza, The Spectator Index reports.

03:0531 Oct 2023

IAF fighter jets struck Hezbollah terrorist infrastructure including weapons, posts and sites in Lebanon.

03:0531 Oct 2023

UN Relief and Works Agency chief says 'what happened and continues to happen' in Gaza is 'forced displacement', The Spectator Index reports.

03:0531 Oct 2023

Hamas Official Mousa Abu Marzouk said that the tunnels built by Hamas are meant to protect terrorists, and not civilians, in an interview that was translated by the Middle East Media Research Institute,  The Jerusalem Post reported.

03:0531 Oct 2023

03:0531 Oct 2023

03:0531 Oct 2023

02:5431 Oct 2023

Israel’s Emergency Medical Service to Receive $88 Million in Gift Led by Michael Bloomberg

Michael Bloomberg said Monday that he would donate nearly $44 million to Magen David Adom, Israel’s nonprofit emergency medical service, after the Hamas attacks on civilians and soldiers Oct. 7.

The former New York City mayor and billionaire philanthropist said he planned to match contributions he solicited through an email appeal for the American Friends of Magen David Adom. The total amounts to an $88 million gift, the largest in the American organization’s history, NYT reports.

02:5431 Oct 2023

Japan announces further sanctions on Gaza-based individuals

Japan will impose further sanctions on a number of individuals including people based in Gaza, according to a statement released by the Japanese foreign ministry on Tuesday, reports Reuters.

02:4531 Oct 2023

UN Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs says 'the current situation in Gaza may pale in comparison with what is to come'.

reports- The Spectator Index

02:1931 Oct 2023

Hamas said its militants in Gaza fired anti-tank missiles at Israel's invading forces

Hamas said its militants in Gaza fired anti-tank missiles at Israel's invading forces early on Tuesday and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu dismissed calls for a halt to fighting 

02:1931 Oct 2023

Netanyahu says Hamas preventing civilians from leaving, causing casualties

(Published 31 October 2023, 02:45 IST)
World news United States Russia Israel Palestine Benjamin Netanyahu United Nations Hamas Gaza Breaking news

