Israel-Hamas War Live Updates: Netanyahu says Hamas preventing civilians from leaving, causing casualties
Track latest updates related to the Israel-Hamas war, only with DH!
Last Updated 31 October 2023, 03:06 IST
Highlights
03:0531 Oct 2023
Seven people were killed in Israeli airstrike on the al-Zaytoun neighborhood in Gaza, The Spectator Index reports.
03:0531 Oct 2023
IAF fighter jets struck Hezbollah terrorist infrastructure including weapons, posts and sites in Lebanon.
03:0531 Oct 2023
UN Relief and Works Agency chief says 'what happened and continues to happen' in Gaza is 'forced displacement', The Spectator Index reports.
Israel’s Emergency Medical Service to Receive $88 Million in Gift Led by Michael Bloomberg
Michael Bloomberg said Monday that he would donate nearly $44 million to Magen David Adom, Israel’s nonprofit emergency medical service, after the Hamas attacks on civilians and soldiers Oct. 7.
The former New York City mayor and billionaire philanthropist said he planned to match contributions he solicited through an email appeal for the American Friends of Magen David Adom. The total amounts to an $88 million gift, the largest in the American organization’s history, NYT reports.
Japan announces further sanctions on Gaza-based individuals
Japan will impose further sanctions on a number of individuals including people based in Gaza, according to a statement released by the Japanese foreign ministry on Tuesday, reports Reuters.
UN Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs says 'the current situation in Gaza may pale in comparison with what is to come'.
Hamas said its militants in Gaza fired anti-tank missiles at Israel's invading forces
Hamas said its militants in Gaza fired anti-tank missiles at Israel's invading forces early on Tuesday and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu dismissed calls for a halt to fighting
Netanyahu says Hamas preventing civilians from leaving, causing casualties
(Published 31 October 2023, 02:45 IST)