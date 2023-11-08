Israel-Hamas War Live: No ceasefire or entry of fuel without release of hostages, says Netanyahu
Israeli forces targeted humanitarian aid convoy of International Red Cross in Gaza City. A staff member of Doctors Without Borders was killed in Gaza, prompting MSF to call for immediate action to halt the ongoing bloodshed. Palestinian media has also reported that the IDF is firing flares near the Shifa hospital. Additionally, Israeli forces have conducted raids in multiple cities in the West Bank. A "massacre" has taken place in the Shujaiya neighborhood, resulting in a significant number of casualties. Yoav Gallant has stated that Israel will have unrestricted freedom of action in Gaza following the conclusion of the war. The number of Palestinians killed in Israeli attacks since October 7 has reached at least 10,328, while the death toll in Israel during the same period exceeding 1,400. Track the latest developments from ground zero with DH.
Last Updated 08 November 2023, 03:26 IST
Highlights
03:0808 Nov 2023
03:0208 Nov 2023
03:0108 Nov 2023
Saudi Arabia will host summits of Arab, African and Islamic countries to discuss Gaza conflict
The Reuters news agency is reporting that Saudi Arabia will host summits of Arab, Islamic and African nations in coming days to discuss Israel’s war on Gaza.
“We will see, this week, in the next few days Saudi Arabia convening an emergency Arab summit in Riyadh,” Saudi investment minister Khalid Al-Falih said at the Bloomberg New Economy Forum in Singapore.
“You will see Saudi Arabia convening an Africa-Saudi summit in Riyadh, and in a few days you will see Saudi Arabia convening an Islamic summit,” he said.
“In the short term, the objective of bringing these three summits and other gatherings under the leadership of Saudi Arabia would be to drive towards peaceful resolution of the conflict.”
Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant said that army forces are deployed “in the heart of the Gaza City” amid an ongoing military offensive in Palestinian territory
IDF strikes Hezbollah weapons depot in southern Lebanon
'There will be no entry of fuel or workers, and there will be no ceasefire without the release of our hostages,' says Netanyahu
A White House spokesperson previously said the two leaders discussed the potential for "tactical pauses" in fighting in Gaza for humanitarian reasons and possible hostage releases during their conversation on Monday.
Israel signals future role in Gaza as war with Hamas enters second month
As the Israeli military campaign against Hamas entered its second month, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu offered the clearest indication to date about what Israel has planned for the war's aftermath, warning that Israel will need to oversee the security of the Gaza Strip once the fighting is over.
His plan, if enacted, would appear to stop short of a full reoccupation of Gaza -- a move that the United States and others have warned against. He provided few details about the postwar plan and said the security situation would be "for an indefinite period."
(Published 08 November 2023, 02:33 IST)