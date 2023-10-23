JOIN US
Homeworld

LIVE
Israel-Hamas War Updates: Biden, Netanyahu agree to continue flow of humanitarian aid into Gaza

Israel Defence Forces have announced that they have struck Hezbollah sites including a 'military compound' and a 'terror cell'. The death toll in the Gaza Strip has crossed 4300 with aid slowly trickling in. Track all the latest updates of the ongoing Israel-Hamas war with DH.
Last Updated 23 October 2023, 03:35 IST

02:4623 Oct 2023

01:5223 Oct 2023

01:5223 Oct 2023

03:3523 Oct 2023

'Angry and Afraid': Tensions High in New York Over Israel-Hamas War

A girl holds a Palestinian flag, as Hezbollah supporters attend a rally supporting Palestinians in Gaza, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, in Beirut, Lebanon

Credit: Reuters Photo

Tensions were high in Muslim and Jewish communities around the city, with impassioned protests and rallies on both sides in recent days drawing thousands as Israel girded for a ground invasion of Gaza. On Saturday, about 5,000 people in the Bay Ridge neighborhood of Brooklyn, home to a significant Palestinian population, held a largely peaceful protest calling for Israel to stop killing civilians in Gaza. Near the end, 19 people were arrested, some of them after clashing with police.

(International New York Times)

03:3323 Oct 2023

World Health Organization chief calls for fuel to be allowed into Gaza

02:4623 Oct 2023

IDF says it struck Hezbollah sites including a 'military compound' and a 'terror cell', reports The Spectator Index

Smoke is seen as rocket barrages are launched from the Gaza Strip, in Ashdod, Israel.

Credit: Reuters Photo

01:5223 Oct 2023

Supporters of Iraqi Shi'ite armed groups gather during a protest against the US for supporting Israel, and in support of Palestinians in Gaza, in Mosul

A woman holds a sign with the outline of the map of Israel and the Palestinian territories as supporters of Iraqi Shi'ite armed groups gather during a protest against the U.S. for supporting Israel, and in support of Palestinians in Gaza, in Mosul, Iraq, October 20, 2023.

Credit: Reuters Photo

01:5223 Oct 2023

Biden, key European leaders urge Israel to protect civilians

The leaders of the United States, Canada, France, Germany, Italy and Britain on Sunday underscored their support for Israel and its right to defend itself, but also urged it to adhere to international humanitarian law and protect civilians.

01:5223 Oct 2023

Israel strikes Gaza, Lebanon overnight; Netanyahu convenes generals

Israel bombarded Gaza with air strikes early on Monday and its aircraft struck southern Lebanon overnight, as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu convened a meeting of his top generals and his war cabinet to assess the escalating conflict.

(Published 23 October 2023, 02:46 IST)
