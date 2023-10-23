Israel-Hamas War Updates: Biden, Netanyahu agree to continue flow of humanitarian aid into Gaza

Tensions were high in Muslim and Jewish communities around the city, with impassioned protests and rallies on both sides in recent days drawing thousands as Israel girded for a ground invasion of Gaza. On Saturday, about 5,000 people in the Bay Ridge neighborhood of Brooklyn, home to a significant Palestinian population, held a largely peaceful protest calling for Israel to stop killing civilians in Gaza. Near the end, 19 people were arrested, some of them after clashing with police.

(International New York Times)