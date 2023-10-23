Israel-Hamas War Updates: Biden, Netanyahu agree to continue flow of humanitarian aid into Gaza

A girl holds a Palestinian flag, as Hezbollah supporters attend a rally supporting Palestinians in Gaza, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, in Beirut, Lebanon
Tensions were high in Muslim and Jewish communities around the city, with impassioned protests and rallies on both sides in recent days drawing thousands as Israel girded for a ground invasion of Gaza. On Saturday, about 5,000 people in the Bay Ridge neighborhood of Brooklyn, home to a significant Palestinian population, held a largely peaceful protest calling for Israel to stop killing civilians in Gaza. Near the end, 19 people were arrested, some of them after clashing with police.
Smoke is seen as rocket barrages are launched from the Gaza Strip, in Ashdod, Israel.
A woman holds a sign with the outline of the map of Israel and the Palestinian territories as supporters of Iraqi Shi'ite armed groups gather during a protest against the U.S. for supporting Israel, and in support of Palestinians in Gaza, in Mosul, Iraq, October 20, 2023.
The leaders of the United States, Canada, France, Germany, Italy and Britain on Sunday underscored their support for Israel and its right to defend itself, but also urged it to adhere to international humanitarian law and protect civilians.
Israel bombarded Gaza with air strikes early on Monday and its aircraft struck southern Lebanon overnight, as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu convened a meeting of his top generals and his war cabinet to assess the escalating conflict.