Israel-Hamas War Highlights: Israel delays Gaza ground offensive so US can deploy more air defense systems

Overnight strikes by IDF raid Jenin Refugee camp in West Bank, killing four. Intense bombardment of Gaza continued as reports of scores of families crushed under rubble surfaced. Gaza Health Ministry says Israeli strikes killed 704 Palestinians in 24 hours. Regional turmoil escalated after attacks on US bases in Iraq and Syria, followed by heavy Israeli strikes on Syrian military camps and infrastructure. Track this, and all other latest updates from the Israel-Hamas war with DH. That's all for today. Keep following DH for all the latest news and updates from ground zero.
We are ready to invade Gaza, says Israel Defence Forces chief
03:5725 Oct 2023
Medical Crisis: One third hospitals in Gaza non-operational
06:2625 Oct 2023
Israeli airstrikes kill 8 Assad regime troops in Southern Syria
07:0825 Oct 2023
Hezbollah chief Nasrallah meets with leaders from Hamas and Islamic Jihad; discuss what alliance must to do 'achieve real victory for resistance in Gaza'
09:0025 Oct 2023
17:1325 Oct 2023
Israel agrees to delay ground offensive so US can deploy more air defense systems in region, reports Times of Israel
14:2825 Oct 2023
US is a "definite accomplice of Zionist criminals," says Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei: Jerusalem Post
14:2725 Oct 2023
Israel condemned Erdogan's defense of Hamas. The Foreign Ministry spokesperson wrote that "even the Turkish president's attempt to defend Hamas will not change the horrors that the whole world has seen," reports Jerusalem Post
13:1925 Oct 2023
The IDF on Wednesday claimed to have revealed the identity of Hamas terrorist and spokesperson of the Izz ad-Din al-Qassam Brigades known as Abu Obaida, reports The Jerusalem Post
13:1725 Oct 2023
Israel launches 'wide scale' strikes on Gaza
Israel on Wednesday said it conducted “wide-scale” strikes against Hamas strongholds and again warned Palestinians in the Gaza Strip to flee south before its threatened invasion. Read more
11:3225 Oct 2023
An Israeli air strike targeted Aleppo's airport in northern Syria on Wednesday, the Lebanese pro-Iranian al-Mayadeen TV station reported. There has been no official confirmation by Syrian state media.
10:2825 Oct 2023
Erdogan says Hamas not terrorists but ‘mujahideen defending their lands,’ cancels Israel trip - Times of Israel
09:2325 Oct 2023
Turkey says Israeli ground operation in Gaza will result in massacre
In a joint news conference with his Qatari counterpart in Doha, Fidan said that those supporting Israel's actions under the pretence of solidarity are "accomplices to its crimes".
Reuters Report
09:0225 Oct 2023
Nearly 600,000 internally displaced people are sheltering in 150 facilities of the United Nations Palestinian refugee agency (UNRWA) in Gaza, while at least 40 UNRWA installations have been impacted, the UN agency posted on Wednesday on the social media platform X.
"Our shelters are four times over their capacities - many people are sleeping in the streets as current facilities are overwhelmed," the agency added.
🔺Nearly 600,000 internally displaced people are sheltering in 150 @UNRWA facilities.
🔺Our shelters are FOUR times over their capacities - many people are sleeping in the streets as current facilities are overwhelmed.
Will 'refuse to issue visas to UN representatives' 'the time has come to teach them a lesson,' Israeli envoy says
Israel's ambassador to the UN says his country will 'refuse to issue visas to UN representatives' after comments made by the UN's Secretary General, with the ambassador adding that 'the time has come to teach them a lesson'.