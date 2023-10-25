Israel-Hamas War Highlights: Israel delays Gaza ground offensive so US can deploy more air defense systems

Overnight strikes by IDF raid Jenin Refugee camp in West Bank, killing four. Intense bombardment of Gaza continued as reports of scores of families crushed under rubble surfaced. Gaza Health Ministry says Israeli strikes killed 704 Palestinians in 24 hours. Regional turmoil escalated after attacks on US bases in Iraq and Syria, followed by heavy Israeli strikes on Syrian military camps and infrastructure. Track this, and all other latest updates from the Israel-Hamas war with DH. That's all for today. Keep following DH for all the latest news and updates from ground zero.