Israel-Hamas War Live: Israeli Warplanes shell UNRWA school hosting displaced civilians; at least 20 dead
Israeli attacks struck near at least three hospitals in Gaza , including one that hit a medical convoy near Al-Shifa Hospital, killing 15 people & injuring 16 others. Additionally, an UNRWA school providing shelter to displaced civilians in Saftawi neighborhood was struck, resulting in deaths of at least 20 individuals. In a separate incident, officials reported that at least 14 Palestinians, including children, were killed while attempting to flee along Gaza's coastal road. Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah, in his first public speech since the beginning of the war, stated that Israel is pursuing an unattainable objective. Track latest developments on Israel-Hamas war, only with DH.
Last Updated 04 November 2023, 03:19 IST
02:5704 Nov 2023
02:1704 Nov 2023
US making intense effort to get hostages out of Gaza, says official
“I am horrified by the reported attack in Gaza on an ambulance convoy outside Al-Shifa Hospital,” Antonia Guterres said. “The images of bodies strewn on the street outside the hospital are harrowing.”
Guterres added that the conflict “must stop”.
Palestinians check the damages after a convoy of ambulances was hit, at the entrance of Shifa hospital in Gaza City,
*SENSITIVE CONTENT* Palestinians who were wounded after a convoy of ambulances was hit, are assisted at Shifa hospital in Gaza City, November 3, 2023.
Israeli warplanes shelled the Osama Bin Zaid School, which is run by the UN Refugee and Works Agency (UNRWA), killing and injuring dozens of the displaced people seeking refugee inside.
Al Jazeera Reports
Honduras recalls ambassador to Israel for consultations
The Honduran foreign ministry said on Friday it is recalling its ambassador to Israel for consultations due to what it called Israel's violations of international humanitarian law in the Gaza Strip
US making intense effort to get hostages out of Gaza, says official
US officials are making intense efforts to gain the release of hostages being held by Hamas militants in Gaza but there is no guarantee of success or a timeframe, a senior Biden administration official said on Friday.
