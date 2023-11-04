Israel-Hamas War Live: Israeli Warplanes shell UNRWA school hosting displaced civilians; at least 20 dead

Israeli attacks struck near at least three hospitals in Gaza , including one that hit a medical convoy near Al-Shifa Hospital, killing 15 people & injuring 16 others. Additionally, an UNRWA school providing shelter to displaced civilians in Saftawi neighborhood was struck, resulting in deaths of at least 20 individuals. In a separate incident, officials reported that at least 14 Palestinians, including children, were killed while attempting to flee along Gaza's coastal road. Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah, in his first public speech since the beginning of the war, stated that Israel is pursuing an unattainable objective. Track latest developments on Israel-Hamas war, only with DH.