Israel-Hamas War Updates: 30 Palestinians killed in Israeli airstrike on Al-Maghazi refugee camp in central Gaza
Last Updated 05 November 2023, 03:16 IST
Highlights
03:0405 Nov 2023
02:2305 Nov 2023
02:2305 Nov 2023
Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu responds, demands to protect civilians by bombing hospitals, says Palestinian Foreign Ministry
Israeli bombing of Maghazi refugee camp kills more than 30, Gaza Ministry says
US Secretary of State Blinken to meet Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas in Ramallah tomorrow
Iran-backed militia threatens 'unprecedented escalation' if Blinken visits Baghdad during his Middle East meetings
In a first, India acknowledges Hamas party to West Asia conflict, calls for adherence to international humanitarian law
India for the first time on Saturday recognized Hamas as a party in the ongoing conflict in West Asia, even as it subtly nudged Israel to adhere to “international humanitarian law” in its offensive on the Gaza Strip in retaliation to the October 7 terrorist attacks.
(Published 05 November 2023, 03:16 IST)