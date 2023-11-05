JOIN US
Homeworld

LIVE
Israel-Hamas War Updates: 30 Palestinians killed in Israeli airstrike on Al-Maghazi refugee camp in central Gaza

Track the latest developments on the Israel-Hamas war with DH.
Last Updated 05 November 2023, 03:16 IST

Highlights
03:0405 Nov 2023

Israeli bombing of Maghazi refugee camp kills more than 30, Gaza Ministry says

02:2305 Nov 2023

Iran-backed militia threatens 'unprecedented escalation' if Blinken visits Baghdad during his Middle East meetings

02:2305 Nov 2023

In a first, India acknowledges Hamas party to West Asia conflict, calls for adherence to international humanitarian law

03:1605 Nov 2023

Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu responds, demands to protect civilians by bombing hospitals, says Palestinian Foreign Ministry

03:0405 Nov 2023

02:2305 Nov 2023

US Secretary of State Blinken to meet Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas in Ramallah tomorrow

Reports Times of Israel

02:2305 Nov 2023

Reports Jerusalem Post

02:2305 Nov 2023

India for the first time on Saturday recognized Hamas as a party in the ongoing conflict in West Asia, even as it subtly nudged Israel to adhere to “international humanitarian law” in its offensive on the Gaza Strip in retaliation to the October 7 terrorist attacks.

Read more

(Published 05 November 2023, 03:16 IST)
World newsIsraelIsrael-Palestine ConflictHamasGaza

