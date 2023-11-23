Israel-Hamas War Updates: Israeli forces strike Hamas's military intelligence headquarters in Gaza City
In overnight developments, US has downed drones fired from Yemen's Houthi-controlled areas. Israeli attacks were reported across Gaza, including in Deir el-Balah and Nuseirat refugee camp in central Gaza, and in Khan Younis and Rafah in the south. Scores of Palestinian women and children are set to be released from Israeli captivity in a deal between Israel and Hamas, but not until Friday, as per Israeli official. Furthermore, 5 Hezbollah members, including the son of a parliamentarian, were killed in an Israeli attack on southern Lebanon. Track this space for latest updates on Israel-Palestine War with DH.
Highlights
US Central Command has announced that the USS Thomas Hudner (DDG-116), an Arleigh Burke-Class Guided Missile Destroyer of the US Navy has Shot Down several “Kamikaze” Attack Drones over Red Sea that were launched by the Houthi Terrorist Organization in Yemen towards Southern Israel early this morning; the Ship and its Crew are reported to have not sustained any damage or Injuries.
High numbers of casualties reported following Israeli strike on residential block in Sabra in the south of the Gaza Strip
US President Biden told Egypt's Sisi that 'under no circumstances will the United States permit the forced relocation of Palestinians from Gaza or the West Bank, or the besiegement of Gaza, or the redrawing of the borders of Gaza' (Source: X/ The Spectator Index)
