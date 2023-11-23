Israel-Hamas War Updates: Israeli forces strike Hamas's military intelligence headquarters in Gaza City

In overnight developments, US has downed drones fired from Yemen's Houthi-controlled areas. Israeli attacks were reported across Gaza, including in Deir el-Balah and Nuseirat refugee camp in central Gaza, and in Khan Younis and Rafah in the south. Scores of Palestinian women and children are set to be released from Israeli captivity in a deal between Israel and Hamas, but not until Friday, as per Israeli official. Furthermore, 5 Hezbollah members, including the son of a parliamentarian, were killed in an Israeli attack on southern Lebanon. Track this space for latest updates on Israel-Palestine War with DH.