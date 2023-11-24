Israel-Hamas War Updates: Israel, Hamas agree to begin cease-fire
Last Updated 24 November 2023, 02:38 IST
IDF paratroopers raided the military intelligence headquarters and outpost of Hamas Wednesday evening in Tel al-Hawa neighborhood in southern Gaza City
IDF says it has killed a Hamas naval commander in an airstrike
A special aircraft brought home to Moscow 103 Russian nationals evacuated from Gaza, Russia's emergencies ministry said early on Friday
Israel, Hamas Agree to Begin Cease-Fire Friday Morning
After tortuous, weekslong negotiations, Israel and Hamas reached an agreement Thursday for a brief cease-fire that will begin Friday morning and allow for the release of at least 50 women and children held hostage in the Gaza Strip. In return, Israel agreed to a pause in hostilities of at least four days and the release of 150 Palestinian women and minors imprisoned in Israeli jails. (NYT)
Israeli military says control over northern Gaza is only first stage
'We are preparing for the next stages, we are looking forward in the coming days we will focus on planning and fulfilling the next stages of the war,' Israeli military spokesperson said.
