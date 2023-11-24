JOIN US
Homeworld

LIVE
Israel-Hamas War Updates: Israel, Hamas agree to begin cease-fire

Track latest updates from the Israel-Hamas war with DH.
Last Updated 24 November 2023, 02:38 IST

02:1824 Nov 2023

IDF paratroopers raided the military intelligence headquarters and outpost of Hamas Wednesday evening in Tel al-Hawa neighborhood in southern Gaza City

02:1824 Nov 2023

IDF says it has killed a Hamas naval commander in an airstrike

02:1824 Nov 2023

A special aircraft brought home to Moscow 103 Russian nationals evacuated from Gaza, Russia's emergencies ministry said early on Friday

02:3624 Nov 2023

Israel, Hamas Agree to Begin Cease-Fire Friday Morning

After tortuous, weekslong negotiations, Israel and Hamas reached an agreement Thursday for a brief cease-fire that will begin Friday morning and allow for the release of at least 50 women and children held hostage in the Gaza Strip. In return, Israel agreed to a pause in hostilities of at least four days and the release of 150 Palestinian women and minors imprisoned in Israeli jails. (NYT)

02:3624 Nov 2023

Israeli military says control over northern Gaza is only first stage

'We are preparing for the next stages, we are looking forward in the coming days we will focus on planning and fulfilling the next stages of the war,' Israeli military spokesperson said.

02:1824 Nov 2023

(Published 24 November 2023, 02:38 IST)
