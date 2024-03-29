Israel has not received everything it has asked for, says top US general

"Some of that is because they've asked for stuff that we either don't have the capacity to provide or not willing to provide, not right now," Brown added, while speaking at an event hosted by the Defense Writers Group.

A spokesperson for Brown later on Thursday said his comments were in reference to "a standard practice before providing military aid to any of our allies and partners."

"We assess U.S. stockpiles and any possible impact on our own readiness to determine our ability to provide the requested aid," Navy Captain Jereal Dorsey said in a statement.

"There is no change in U.S. policy. The United States continues to provide security assistance to our ally Israel as they defend themselves from Hamas," Dorsey added.

More than 32,000 Palestinians have been killed in the Gaza Strip by Israel's devastating offensive, according to health authorities in the territory.