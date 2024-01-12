JOIN US
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Newsletters
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

Israel has shown 'recurring failures' to uphold international law: UN

The High Commissioner has stressed that breaches of these obligations risk exposure to liability for war crime, said Elizabeth Throssell , spokesperson for the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights
Last Updated 12 January 2024, 12:40 IST

Follow Us

Geneva: The United Nations human rights office said on Friday that Israel had repeatedly failed to uphold international humanitarian law since it launched its offensive in Gaza in response to a cross-border rampage by Hamas on Oct. 7.

"We've repeatedly highlighted Israel's recurring failures to uphold the fundamental principles of international humanitarian law: distinction, proportionality and precautions in carrying out attacks," said Elizabeth Throssell , spokesperson for the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR).

"The High Commissioner has stressed that breaches of these obligations risk exposure to liability for war crimes, and has also warned of the risks of other atrocity crimes."

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 12 January 2024, 12:40 IST)
World newsIsraelUnited Nations

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT