Israel hit hard Iran's defence and missile production capabilities, says Netanyahu

<p>Jerusalem: Israel hit hard Iran's ability to defend itself and to produce missiles when its air force struck two nights ago, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Sunday.</p><p>"The air force attacked throughout Iran. We hit hard Iran's defence capabilities and its ability to produce missiles that are aimed at us," Netanyahu said in a speech.</p>.Israel’s strike on Iran was smart... now take the win.<p>"The attack in Iran was precise and powerful, and it achieved all its objectives," he said. </p>