Israel hit hard Iran's defence and missile production capabilities, says Netanyahu

'The air force attacked throughout Iran. We hit hard Iran's defence capabilities and its ability to produce missiles that are aimed at us,' Netanyahu said in a speech.
Reuters
Last Updated : 27 October 2024, 10:45 IST

Published 27 October 2024, 10:45 IST
World newsIranIsraelBenjamin Netanyahu

