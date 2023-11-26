Israel hits out at Irish PM for 'child found' remark over release of 9-yr-old hostage

Israeli government's spokesperson Eylon Levy has criticized the Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar for his remarks regarding the release of nine-year-old Irish-Israeli captive Emily Hand.
In a statement shared on X, Varadkar expressed relief that the "innocent child who was lost has now been found and returned."
Levy responded to Varadkar's statement, stating that Hand was not "lost" but rather "brutally abducted by the death squads that massacred her neighbours." He emphasized that Hamas knew her whereabouts all along and held her as a hostage, and it was Israel's military pressure that led to her release.
The relationship between the two countries have always been strained. Following a surprise attack by Hamas on Israel, Varadkar condemned the attack, but later raised concerns about Israel's actions during its bombing campaign on Gaza.
Irish President Michael D Higgins has also been critical of Israel, accusing it of disregarding international law.
Levy further commented on Emily Hand's release, stating that Ireland's contribution was limited to prayers and criticizing the description of her ordeal as merely a girl going missing and being discovered by a hiker.
He went on taking a jibe at Irish PM's statement by posting a 'lost & found' box, saying "It thought Emily Hand was hiding here."
Emily Hand was one of the individuals abducted by Hamas when they breached Gaza's militarized border with Israel.
Hamas recently released a second group of hostages, including Emily, in exchange for Palestinian prisoners. Emily's father, Thomas Hand, initially believed she had been killed in the attack but later learned that she had been taken to Gaza.